Mexican tenor Luis Aguilar and Gozitan baritone Charles Buttigieg are presenting a series of operatic arias at the Manoel Theatre on Tuesday.

The programme includes works by Gounod, Verdi, Bellini, Donizetti, Puccini, Tchaivosky, Rossini, Esperón, Valente, De Crescenzo and Bizet.

Aguilar and Buttigieg will be accompanied by pianist Maria-Elena Farrugia.

The concert, titled Opera Arias for Tenor and Baritone, will take place at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta tomorrow at 8pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.