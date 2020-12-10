A concert featuring some of the greatest, world famous operatic tunes and arias from Donizetti to Verdi and Puccini is being held in Pjazza Regina, Valletta, today at 8pm.

Opera in the City will see performances by international Maltese tenor Nico Darmanin and soprano Nadia Vella, who will be accompanied by Sofia Narmania on the piano.

Due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, one is requested to send an e-mail to info@vca.gov.mt to book a place. Tickets are free of charge.

This event is part of the Valletta Cultural Agency’s ‘Christmas in the City’ programme, running until December 24 in the main squares, strategic locations and the quaint streets of Valletta. Christmas lights and decorations can continue to be enjoyed throughout January.

Visit the Valletta Cultural Agency Facebook page or www.vca.gov.mt for a full programme of events.