Soprano Andriana Yordanova, cellist Lucie Kucharova and violinist Philipp Orlov will be performing in a concert of operetta highlights at the Mdina Cathedral this week.

This concert is being organised by Palazzo Falson in collaboration with the Barocco Foundation.

Wine and light refreshments will be served afterwards.

Pre-booking is essential.

Operetta Highlights is being held at Palazzo Falson, Mdina, on Thursday at 6.30pm. Bookings can be made by sending an e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512.