Imagine getting to your garage and finding a massive block of concrete dumped at the entrance, blocking your exit. That block was left there for over six months. It wasn’t the first time. It had happened several times before, for two weeks or sometimes four. The police were called, repeatedly. The assistant commissioner was informed. The police did nothing. Their reply was “we’re going to speak to him”.

“Him” was Charles Polidano, iċ-Ċaqnu. Polidano had a financial dispute with the owner of the garage complex. Polidano had already lost an initial court case over that dispute but started another. Instead of waiting for the court’s decision, Polidano took the law into his own hands. He sent his workers with heavy machinery and dumped a block of concrete weighing multiple tons in the garage entrance.

Polidano knows he can do whatever he likes. Like other mega-developers, he has Labour’s blessing. Polidano disrupted the lives of several people who rented garages in that complex and denied them access to their property. Everybody was scared of iċ-Ċaqnu.

Finally, in desperation, Jeanette Galea, whose prized Audi TT Coupé had been blocked in one of those garages for months, went public. She exposed Polidano’s abusive bullying.

There was no swift police action or criminal proceedings against iċ-Ċaqnu. Instead, Poli­dano issued a statement – “we were constrained to resort to such action”.

Iċ-Ċaqnu, and many others, have been allowed by Labour to turn a European Union member state into a banana republic where citizens are abused and the rule of law openly flouted. Iċ-Ċaqnu not only felt entitled to administer his own summary justice but shamelessly issued a statement justifying his blatant illegalities. He even threatened the media for publicising his abuse ‒ “the press should not be manipulated by individuals who fail to pay debts”.

There was no outrage, no police response.

In a bizarre twist, Polidano publicly extended his generous ‘kindness’ to the woman whose car he’d blocked. “As a gesture of goodwill, the Polidano Group has provided Ms Galea with another garage rent free for a year, while we continue with our attempts to recover unpaid debt.”

Polidano is shameless. He knows he’s above the law. He’s untouchable. He publicly declared he’ll continue with his behaviour, usurping the rule of law. “She is very happy with the outcome ‒ we are pleased to have been able to assist,” Polidano declared.

This is what Labour has reduced the country to – a kleptocracy where a handful of multi-millionaires take the law into their own hands.

Polidano is not alone. Michael Stivala, who recruited Joseph Muscat as his consultant within weeks of his humiliating downfall, has used the same tactics. Stivala rented out a property at 141, The Strand, to Calice Rosso, owned by Paola Dellamano. The guarantors for the lease were Pablo Esposito and Maria Carriero. When Esposito and Carriero left Calice Rosso they stopped paying rent. The dispute went before the Rent Regulation Tribunal.

Instead of awaiting the judgment of the tribunal, Stivala demanded €260,000 from Esposito and Carriero. He insisted they should pay him €700 per day on top of the €220 daily rent. “This constitutes usury,” the tenants’ lawyer pleaded in court, “this is illegal and intended to abusively force the tenants into submission.” Stivala, who owns a vast multi-million hotel and property group and has the former prime minister, Muscat on his payroll, was bullying and intimidating the two tenants.

Labour’s barefaced protection of wealthy oligarchs is irritating even the staunchest Labour loyalists - Kevin Cassar

Thankfully, Madam Justice Anna Felice gave the common man some hope when she ruled against the almighty Stivala and ordered him to pay all legal expenses.

Iċ-Ċaqnu and Stivala are shining examples of how Labour’s leaders suck up to wealthy developers.

Stivala benefitted from Labour’s warped decisions for years – making millions in the process. As early as 2014, Stivala exploited Muscat’s amnesty on unpaid electricity bills and reached a massive settlement. He agreed to pay €1 million for unpaid bills on his rented long-let apartments. How much he really owed was never revealed. Details of that settlement remain secret. But Muscat robustly defended his decision to “allow businessmen to settle rather than taking criminal action”.

When that scandal was revealed, Stivala threatened the media: “We will not accept anybody trying to target us with smear campaigns, which single us out when hundreds of companies made use of the same amnesty.” How does Stivala know what other companies did? Did his consultant Muscat tell him?

Stivala is deeply indebted to Labour. He’s been allowed to run roughshod over the country. He was allowed to demolish an old building at Balluta and replace it with a block of flats abutting the water’s edge. He was given a chunk of Gżira waterfront to build a lido. He’s been granted a permit to develop an 11-storey hotel in a residential area where such developments are prohibited.

The land on which the permit was issued doesn’t even all belong to him. The Superintendent for Cultural Heritage initially expressed “grave concern” at the “very considerable height” but later described the proposal as “acceptable in principle”.

When Stivala illegally bulldozed decades-old trees and a vernacu­lar farmhouse, his illegalities were sanctioned.

Meanwhile, Polidano continues winning government contracts worth millions when he should be blacklisted for tax arrears. Polidano owed €40 million but reached a deal reducing his dues to just €10 million.

When ADPD demanded an NAO investigation into the scandalous settlement, “senior politicians” scrapped the deal at the last minute.

Nobody knows what’s happened since.

Labour’s barefaced protection of wealthy oligarchs is irritating even the staunchest Labour loyalists. Conrad Borg Manché, Christian Zammit, Jason Micallef, Paul Buttigieg, Desmond Zammit Marmarà, Evarist Bartolo, Alfred Mifsud and even Alfred Sant are disgusted at the betrayal of Labour’s principles.

Anger over Labour’s rot is rising. Dismissing it is risky. Self-delusion is the first step towards disaster.

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.