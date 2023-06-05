It is now quite clear that we are moving towards a major reform of Malta’s tax system. The necessary transposition of various EU directives are being seen as an opportunity for Malta to go a step further and reform our tax system from the ground up.

The various events and mishaps that took place in recent years have implied that Malta has received increased attention and this has, unfortunately, fuelled the inaccurate perception of Malta as a tax haven. It has also armed our critics to attack us on our most vulnerable areas, with our tax system being an obvious target.

Regrettably, the harm to our reputation has been significant enough that a change of some sort is now considered necessary and unavoidable.

Having said so, this reform requires caution. It is not as simple as turning over a new leaf and starting afresh. The potential impact of changes to our tax system goes well beyond what may be clear at face value.

Economic relevance of Malta’s tax system

Two decades have gone by since Malta joined the European Union. Back then, our brightest minds negotiated a tax system that served as a key contributor to Malta’s economic growth. The argument put forward was that Malta was the smallest EU member state, lacking the resources that other members had and thus requiring such systems to allow the country to compete and keep up with fellow member states.

Fast forward 19 years and Malta still is the smallest member state within the union. Moreover, we now have a system that is ingrained in our economy and that has served as the basis for the crea­tion of numerous industries (aviation, gaming, financial services, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, etc) that are significantly contributing to Malta’s economy through investment, employment, consumption and tax revenues. We need to acknowledge that our attractive tax system was a critical reason for these industries to settle in Malta, which also implies that this tax system is a major contributor (both directly and indirectly) to Malta’s economy.

We must, therefore, be cautious about the extent and manner in which we will shock the system through the proposed reform. It is essential that we carefully consider the proposed system and ensure it incorporates unique features that distinguish Malta as an attractive destination for foreign investment. This will not only continue to draw businesses to our shores but also retain existing industries, preventing them from relocating to other countries and, therefore, preventing the negative consequences that would result therefrom.

A fair tax system

We all agree on the need to have a fair system. I support the finance minister’s fight against ‘crony capitalism’ and the efforts being made to clamp down on tax evasion. Fairness has to also be reciprocal. Notwithstanding its imperative contribution to our economy, there have been concerns about the fairness of the current tax system and the benefits foreign investors receive compared to local businesses.

We must ensure that our tax system supports investment and incentivises local businesspeople to continue to prosper and generate employment and wealth. Besides it being an electoral promise, it would be considered appropriate and opportune to lower tax rates. Firstly, this would provide local business with liquidity and incentive to reinvest and innovate. Secondly, history shows us that reducing tax rates has the potential to further decrease evasion and increase tax revenues for central government.

Strategic action and communication

The minister warned that the efforts being made to fight evasion will be interpreted as anti-business. I tend to disagree, as anyone with good intentions would support these efforts.

Being pro-business should not be tantamount to closing an eye to evasion and ‘crony capitalism’. Being pro-business implies having an open mind and proactively finding ways to support and incentivise business to prosper. This must be part of a strategic and holistic effort, which will seek ways to support business but concurrently also include a clamp down on evasion.

So far, the government is publicly placing much more focus on the evasion aspect which, in isolation, will undoubtedly be interpreted as anti-business. This, therefore, calls for a more strategic and holistic approach to the changes that need to be implemented and the way that such matters are communicated.

A more strategic and holistic approach to changes that need to be implemented

Furthermore, it is also imperative that in the process leading to this reform we are strategic about what is communicated to the public. What is the use of shocking the system by communicating the intention of a complete revamp when we still haven’t figured out the way forward? Also, we need to be strategically consistent with what is communicated.

In April 2022, the minister communicated an intention for an overhaul of the tax system. However, by last September, there was a change in direction, with the minister indicating that it was no longer a primary focus. A few months later, there has been a renewed commitment to actively pursue an overhaul of the system.

The industry has had sufficient obstacles to overcome over the past years. Let’s avoid unnecessary disruption and uncertainty.

CFR public relations and perception

As part of the holistic revamp, it would be of great value for the Commissioner for Revenue to embark on a culture and perception change that will position the authority as a business partner rather than being perceived as an antagonist to business interests.

Taxation should not be considered as anti-business, because it is not. It is crucial for the whole system to work and governments should embark on a nationwide educational campaign to change this incorrect perception. Naturally, the success of such efforts will also require the authority and the government to be truly pro-business, not only in appearance but also in fact.

Another matter that is necessary for the transition of the public perception of tax authorities is the way taxes are used. It is imperative that the issues and controversies of previous years are addressed and that measures are taken to prevent their recurrence in the future.

One thing I appreciate about our current minister is that he says what needs to be said, without mincing his words or seeming politically motivated.

If we really want to instigate change, we should also have the courage to take the tax system out of our politician’s hands by transitioning our tax authori­ties into an autonomous agency. This will give taxpayers the comfort and peace of mind that our tax systems are fair and equitable, and that they are not subject to political manipulation.

Unity and stakeholder representation

I previously referred to ‘our brightest minds’ that devised the tax system that has served the country so well over the past decades. I augur that the authorities once again involve and trust Malta’s brightest minds to pave the way for a system that can transition us to a future of opportunity and prosperity. The sensitivity of this matter also calls for cross-party unity and the involvement of all relevant stakeholders.

As a Chamber of SMEs, we feel obliged to contribute to this process in representation of our members, especially since micro and SMEs constitute some 99 per cent of Malta’s business community and contribute to 78 per cent of private sector employment.

We, therefore, publicly express our avail­ability to the authorities and our expectation to be involved in this process.

Beppe Muscat is a certified public accountant and council member of the Malta Chamber of SMEs.