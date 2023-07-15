To mark World Population Day, the National Statistics Office published information on the population of this country related to 2022. Last year, the population increased by just under 22,000 when compared to 2021. There were 80 more births than there were deaths. There was a net inflow of Maltese migrants of 1,039. The rest of the increase is attributable to an increase of non-Maltese citizens.

There was a net inflow of other EU citizens of 2,589. The rest, that is around 18,000 persons, are represented by a net inflow of what are euphemistically called third-country nationals. Immigration of third-country nationals was 25,988, while emigration was 7,865. Therefore, to pre-empt comments by Eurosceptics, the principle of free movement of persons within the EU for EU citizens has nothing to do with this increase in the population.

Another essential point to make is that between 2011 and 2021, the population in Malta increased by an average of 10,000 to 11,000 per year. In 2022, the population increase doubled. In 2022, we did not get any reports of boatloads of persons crossing over from North Africa, or anywhere else for that matter, to Malta.

As such, the increase in the number of non-EU citizens, with the exception of citizens of Ukraine fleeing the war, is practically all due to persons coming from other countries to Malta through official entry points, that is the airport and the seaport.

What does this mean for our economy and society in general? The first point to make is whether this population increase is sustainable or not. Only the insane would claim it is sustainable. We do not have the physical space to absorb such a yearly population increase.

Our population density is already high enough to be a threat to our social cohesion. We do not have an adequate health, road, water, electricity infrastructure which can sustain such a population increase. The risk which this poses to our economy is, to say the least, very significant.

The issue is not one of solidarity but one of sustainability

There are those who claim that we need such inflows of migrants to keep growing our economy. This line of reasoning is flawed. To grow our economy, we cannot seek to maintain the current structure of our economy and just grow the population. That approach may be applicable to larger countries.

To grow our economy, we need to move up the value chain. We do not increase the value added of our economy through an increase in the population, especially in the light that the inflow of migrants we have had did not add one iota to our skills base, with some exceptions. The exceptions are those that have involved EU citizens.

The increase in migrants from countries which are not members of the EU has simply provided cheap labour to some businesses. An economy can grow on the basis of cheap labour when that economy is in its first stages of development. However, our economy is not at that stage. Our economy has developed well over the last decades thanks to a number of restructuring processes.

Our economy needs to be restructured − and we should not be afraid of such a process − but the increase in the population due to an increase in migration represents a threat to such a restructuring process.

Another point to consider is that the ratio between the Maltese and non-Maltese population is well below 4:1, that is four Maltese persons for every one non-Maltese person. It is fast approaching the 3:1 level and, at this rate, will reach it soon enough. This has an impact on our national identity and, therefore, even ramifications for our economy.

We are also suffering from a decreasing birth rate and hence the average age of the population will keep rising. This has implications on government expenditure, on economic activity, on consumption patterns, on the provision of social welfare, and so on.

Some may interpret this week’s contribution as being anti-migration. It is not. As a country, we need to debate objectively the implications and the consequences of such an increase in the number of persons living here.

The issue is not one of solidarity but one of sustainability. Non-EU migrants are not coming here to seek asylum and to claim refugee status. These persons are being brought over here by businesses operating in Malta to work, and very often to work for low wages.

The economic, social and political costs and benefits of such migration flows need to be evaluated.