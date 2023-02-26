February 24, 2022 will go down in history as one of the darkest days in our collective memory, especially for us Europeans, as it saw war return to the European continent through Russian aggression against Ukraine. This day was a sombre day for world peace, the rules-based international order and all those who strive for global peace, security and prosperity for all humankind.

Malta voted for peace and supported a resolution presented by Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly. As holder of the Presidency of the UN Security Council, Malta chaired a crucial debate titled ‘Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine’.

In the run-up to this debate, we hosted a meeting for the EU, OSCE, UNSC, US and Ukraine with a view to coordinating our actions and leveraging our efforts for the sake of international order and humanity.

This is a cause we believe in and our resolve to stand with Ukraine remains undiminished.

As we mark the first year since Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, it begs the question of why there are still state actors that resort to arms and violence rather than to dialogue, in spite of the rules that we have collectively agreed to that should, and for the most part, have safeguarded relative international peace.

The world is horrified by the daily reports of attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including homes, hospitals and schools. Reports by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine also outline the sheer scale of violence, including sexual and gender-based violence against women and children, and torture. The discovery of mass graves in areas regained from Russian occupation further underlines the gravity of the situation.

It is disheartening to witness such senseless and brutal aggression perpetuated by a state with a permanent seat on the UN Security Council and one of the founding members of the UN. As a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia should be one of the guardians of the international order. Instead, it is trampling on the very foundations of an international order it had strived to set up in the aftermath of the war.

History demonstrates the consequences of war rather vividly. Reverting to a nuclear arms race, and deconstructing the achievements of statesmanship, is not the way forward. Nor is evoking past patriotism based on border claims or victories of a bygone era. It is purely irresponsible and reckless behaviour. Furthermore, claiming that Ukraine is the perpetrator of this war is incomprehensible by logical standards, particularly as it originates from the world’s largest state.

Most of us remember the world being on the brink of nuclear war and this is not a situation we would wish to experience again. While this may be a tough nut to crack, we all know the steps required to move away from the precipice. Sitting around the table and moving towards a fair and just peace is an essential part of that.

Yet, in moving away from the precipice, we should not sow the seeds of future conflicts and discontent among people. We should not add fuel to future fires.

We should be clear in our declarations and state unequivocally that this war is unjust and violates the principles of the UN Charter, its values and the rule-based international order.

Russia is trampling on the very foundations of an international order it had strived to set up in the aftermath of the war - Ian Borg

The solution to the war in Ukraine is not a matter of saving face for anyone. The restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is a must.

We all know what our responsibilities are.

All those who commit alleged violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law must be held accountable. Ensuring accountability for perpetrators of atrocious crimes committed and justice for victims, including victims of sexual violence and those children that have been forcibly deported from Ukraine, must be a priority.

Malta practises active neutrality by proactively seeking global peace, prosperity and progress. As I have stated before, Malta’s neutrality imposes on us a greater responsibility to call out the injustices around us. This is the spirit guiding our work in the Security Council.

The Ukrainian people are doing their utmost to secure peace and restore their right to self-determination. They are our inspiration in seeking justice when the basic principles of law and justice are trampled upon. They inspire us to keep fighting for what is right at great costs.

A fundamental principle in Article 2 of the UN Charter is the rejection of an international system where might is right. We shall persevere in our efforts with our international partners to ensure there is a shift away from the precipice and, crucially, to ensure that the Ukrainian people regain what is theirs by right under the UN Charter. At this particular time, it is our individual and collective responsibility to fight for these principles with all our resolve in support of the UN Charter.

Ukraine and its people have shown incredible bravery and tremendous heroism by defending against all odds their right to freedom and self-determination. They have an absolute right to regain their country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, which has been recognised within the pre-war borders by all members of the international community since their declaration of independence in 1991 following the dissolution of the USSR.

As we strive for peace in this senseless and brutal war, let us avoid past historical blunders and work towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Ian Borg is Minister for Foreign Affairs.