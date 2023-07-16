Michael Zammit Tabona donated thousands of euros to Labour. So, when he wanted a big chunk of public land, he just took it. It wasn’t any public land. It was prime Sliema seafront real estate with majestic views of Valletta and Manoel Island. He also wanted a big chunk of the sea adjacent to it. So he took it. Neither the land nor sea were his. But he took them anyway.

Without any legal title to that land, Zammit Tabona brought in heavy equipment to carry out extensive works in full view of the whole nation. That work on illegally occupied public land was, needless to say, illegal. Zammit Tabona was publicly breaking the law. Nobody stopped him. None of the authorities took any action. They just let him carry on breaking the law.

In fact, they let him do so for long enough that he completed his illegal works. On that land and sea that once belonged to all of us, Zammit Tabona built a huge lido, illegally. Instead of trying to cover up his brazen grabbing of public land and his even more brazen development of it, Zammit Tabona bragged about it on Facebook.

Zammit Tabona had the cheek to upload a beautiful photo of the massive, new, shimmering lido – complete with a massive restaurant overlooking it, sunbeds and umbrellas, restaurant tables and chairs. And to wipe it in our faces, Zammit Tabona audaciously promoted his illegal development on illegally occupied land – “now open for fabulous chill out swimming days and great food”.

In a nutshell, Zammit Tabona occupied our land and sea, carried out extensive works on that land illegally, was provided with electricity, was given permits to open his lido, bragged about it and is now profiting handsomely by charging us through the nose for accessing land that still belongs to us.

Zammit Tabona isn’t concerned that criminal action will be taken against him. He’s not worried that the authorities will send heavy equipment to demolish his illegal development. He’s not fussed about having his operating licences withdrawn or his electricity supply cut. He’s sure Labour won’t send armed police and army officers to close down his lido. Zammit Tabona is positively convinced his grossly shameless illegalities will go unpunished.

Because this is Michael Zammit Tabona. He’s not just any mega-donor of the Labour Party. He is Joseph Muscat’s employer. Zammit Tabona paid Muscat tens of thousands of euros while Muscat was still a Labour MP. In April 2020, just three months after Muscat was ousted from power, Zammit Tabona started paying Muscat.

When Fortina, Zammit Ta­bona’s company, was asked by investigative journalists about its financial arrangements with Muscat, they refus­ed to reply, adding that “the engagement of consultants is bound by confidentiality agreements”.

When Muscat, the disgraced former prime minister, was asked why he was being paid tens of thousands of euros by Zammit Tabona, he abandoned his readiness to reveal the facts. He quickly ditched his crusade to expose the truth. “I will not comment on my private practice – thus, I am not confirming your statements,” he answered. “Kindly note,” his obscene statement continued, “that all my business is fully declared”. Famous last words. If all his business is fully declared, why was Muscat so reluctant to ans­wer that simple question – why is Zammit Tabona shovelling tens of thousands of euros into your account?

No wonder Zammit Tabona is so confident no action will be taken against him.

The workers’ party, il-Partit Laburista, that champion of the downtrodden, the workers, the underprivileged and the down-at-heel, didn’t just let Zammit Tabona take our land and develop it to make himself even wealthier. No, they rewarded him for it.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri went before a parliamentary committee demanding that the public land Zammit Tabona occupied illegally is now given to him. Schembri is building quite a reputation for giving away more and more of our land to those who bolster him and his party. He’s just given away another huge parcel of land in Mellieħa to developers who, incidentally, developed the district offices he occupies. Months ago, he claimed he’ll prove he was paying rent – he still hasn’t.

Schembri wanted the members of that committee to vote to simply transfer to Zammit Tabona the land he occupied illegally. After Zammit Tabona’s sacrilege, Schembri stood up to defend him. The opposition members objected.

That land is where people used to swim – why are you giving it away to your wealthy friends, the Nationalist MPs asked. They voted against Schembri’s proposal to give our land to Zammit Tabona.

He was livid. And it showed. He’d spent all his allocated time at that committee insisting not only that Zammit Tabona be let off scot-free but that we should give him the land he seized and let him enjoy the millions of profits he’ll make from it. Schembri implied that Zammit Tabona hadn’t really done anything wrong. “Fortina simply accelerated the works and expansion into the sea,” Schembri claimed with a straight face.

“It’s true that Fortina had no legal title on the land but the necessary applications had already been made for that title to be transferred to Fortina,” Schembri commented.

If you’re Labour’s mega-donor and Muscat’s employer, why wait until you have title over the land before excavating and building on it? After all, you know you’re going to get that land. You know for a fact Labour will give it to you.

Lands Authority CEO Robert Vella confirmed that Fortina carried out the works illegally. He was aware that illegal works on the lido had been completed without any title on the land. The whole country knows Zammit Tabona’s lido is open for business.

Only Schembri didn’t know. “I did not know the lido had opened,” he declared.

If proof were needed of how detached Labour’s socialist ministers are from citizens’ daily plight, this was it.

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.