I was born in 1944, post-war, at the tail end of “the silent generation” and the start of what is known as “the baby boomer generation”, those born between 1946 and 1964.

The baby boomer generation witnessed significant social change and fought against traditional norms that limited personal freedom, particularly for women.

It witnessed the rise of the feminist movement, with women demanding equal rights and opportunities.

That generation sought to address gender inequalities and fight for women’s rights in areas such as employment, reproductive rights and education.

They challenged authority and pushed for greater personal freedoms. They questioned traditional hierarchies, challenged restrictive social norms and advocated for individual expression and personal choices. This shift in mindset paved the way for a more liberal and open society in subsequent decades.

The baby boomers championed the women’s liberation movement, breaking free from bras, corsets and other physical constraints that restricted women’s movement and comfort.

However, as time progressed, the same generation seems to have inadvertently contributed to a new form of societal pressure on women.

Somewhere along the line the liberation movement took an unexpected turn. The same generation that fought for women’s freedom inadvertently set the stage for the rise of a different kind of oppression.

Today, many baby boomers and their offspring find themselves slaves to aestheticians, nail technicians, eyelash technicians, hairdressers, influencers and social media, perpetuating a cycle of relentless beauty standards.

The emphasis on physical appearance and the pressure to conform to societal beauty standards have become overwhelming. The children and grandchildren of those who once strived for liberation now find themselves caught in a relentless pursuit of physical perfection, fuelling a booming beauty industry.

Eyelash extensions have become the latest obsession among modern women, promising to create lush, voluminous lashes that rival even the most genetically gifted individuals. However, this pursuit of the perfect lashes has left women shackled to their eyelash technicians.

Regular touch-ups are required, creating a never-ending cycle of maintenance. Women now spend hours on end lying on a salon bed, surrendering their time and money to maintain their artificially enhanced flutter.

The quest for perfection has given rise to a culture where natural beauty is dismissed in favour of superficial enhancements.

Gone are the days when a simple coat of nail polish sufficed. Today, nails have become a canvas for intricate designs, 3D embellishments and dazzling colours.

Enter the nail technicians, the artists who cater to this burgeoning trend. However, what started as an occasional indulgence has spiralled into a never-ending dependence.

Women find themselves trapped in a cycle of nail appointments, rushing to salons every few weeks to maintain the carefully crafted masterpieces on their fingertips.

The pressure to have perfectly manicured nails has become an oppressive norm, further reinforcing the idea that women must constantly strive for an unattainable standard of beauty.

Cosmetic surgery, once considered a drastic measure, has become increasingly normalised in today’s society. Women are constantly bombarded with images of flawless bodies and symmetrical faces, leading to a desire for radical transformations.

The availability and accessibility of cosmetic procedures have contributed to a dangerous dependency. From breast augmentations to lip fillers, the pursuit of an idealised version of oneself has taken centre stage. Women are willing to go under the knife, enduring pain, risks and exorbitant costs to conform to society’s standards of beauty.

The reliance on cosmetic surgery perpetuates an unrealistic notion that self-worth is intrinsically tied to physical appearance.

The advent of media and, later, social media has played a significant role in shaping our perception of beauty. Baby boomers and their offspring grew up with traditional media, which had its own set of beauty ideals but the rise of social media has taken it to a whole new level.

Platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube are flooded with filtered images, showcasing flawless faces, sculpted bodies and impeccable grooming. This constant exposure to the curated lives of influencers has created unrealistic expectations and fuelled an obsession with physical appearance.

The beauty industry has flourished due to the demand for products and services that promise to enhance and maintain one’s appearance. The middle class and the new middle class, often financially stable, have become a primary target market for this industry.

While self-care and grooming can be empowering and uplifting, it is crucial to differentiate between personal choices and the societal pressures that push individuals into these routines.

Baby boomers, the post-war generation that fought for liberation and challenged traditional norms, inadvertently contributed to a beauty-obsessed culture that places undue pressure on women.

While they liberated women from physical constraints, women now find themselves trapped in a cycle of relentless beauty standards.

I have no doubt that I will be hung, drawn, quartered and spit-roasted for writing this article.