At the last general election, about 60,000 people did not vote. Refraining from voting passes on a very clear message, namely of losing faith in our democracy.

Numerous surveys reaffirm this message. It would be wrong to underestimate this, more so when so many people, particularly the young, are fast losing trust in our political system.

At first glance, this disengagement might seem commendable. For far too long, many people have acted like sheep. Critical thinking was discouraged and going against one’s party was tantamount to treason. Thus, moving away from this mentality could be regarded as a sign of maturity.

However, non-voting solves nothing and is not a democratic solution. Whatever change we envisage must go through our political channels, starting with one’s vote. This is how democracy works.

It is only through our political structures and activism, whatever political side we are on, that we can improve Malta. Indifference breeds a political vacuum.

What is causing such discontent?

A growing number of citizens are becoming weary of politicians. There is a sense of fatigue with our political class. A number of ‘politicians’ have given and/or are giving politics a bad reputation.

Politics should be about safeguarding the interests of the many – the common good – rather than enabling the interests of the few. We are voted into office to serve, not to be served. Witnessing politicians pigging out shamelessly is surely disappointing. The everlasting stories of cronyism, sleaze and rampart clientelism is too revolting for many.

This is leading to a sense of hopelessness.

Labour is systematically ignoring issues such as overdevelopment, the lack of rule of law, the surge in the cost of living, overpopulation, traffic, corruption and social inequalities. Even among Labour exponents, a sense of disillusionment is creeping in fast. They are concerned not only that Labour has become aloof but also that the party is anything but Labour.

Robert Abela, Joseph Muscat’s ‘continuity candidate’, is using ‘bread and circus’ tactics to alienate the masses while depicting a country that never had it so good. The politics of gloss have taken over the politics of values.

Sadly, Labour cannot be part of the solution since the party is the prime enabler of the current social/ethical/physical degeneration. Labour has become an albatross to honest Malta. Labour has betrayed honest Malta. Once in power, all its electoral pledges of accountability, transparency and meritocracy were thrown out to make way for arrogance, greed, clientelism and sleaze.

The systematic pigging out, the numerous shady characters within Labour and its connections with a number of devious characters and fat cats have overshadowed all the good done. Labour has lost credibility and the authority to represent honest Malta.

On the other hand, the role of the Nationalist Party has become pivotal. As in the 1980s, the PN must restore the lost trust and take Malta to the next level, making our nation truly a European state. However, non-voters are also sending a clear and loud message to the party to pull up its socks fast, redeem itself from past mistakes, adopt a greener agenda, attract new niches of investment and turn Malta into a hub of excellence, rather than a mediocre, cheap-labour, mafia-like state.

The recent proposal of the PN to enshrine the environment as a human right, in which Citizen Joe has a right to seek redress for violating his/her right to live in a healthy environment is a step in the right direction.

My sincere appeal to non-voters is to recognise that they have the potential to change our democratic landscape. Your country is calling you.

The message is loud and clear.

Albert Buttigieg is PN spokesperson for a better standard of living.