In recent weeks, sport, and its significance, rose to the top of the national agenda. This was made clear by how we managed to successfully organise, compete and win, as we did in the Games of the Small States of Europe.

We want to continue delivering the message that sport is for everyone, and it should very much be part of our daily lives.

As president of Special Olympics Malta, I believe that the Maltese team that represents us in these games remains a very special one, and on a personal level, very dear to my own heart.

This is because, through the dedication of the athletes and the coaches of the entire team of Special Olympics Malta, we are witnessing growth with each passing day.

To see these athletes reach higher and higher is not only rewarding but also a privilege.

We witnessed a celebration of abilities and inclusivity. And this is how I would best describe the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

The athletes who represented the Maltese flag made us proud not only because they managed to achieve a record success of 16 gold medals won, together with 11 silver and five bronze, but because, through their determination and commitment, they fulfilled their dream and that of the Maltese community.

These are the principles enshrined in the Special Olympics Malta’s primary goal: to provide the best opportunities to not only develop their skills but, so that with courage and determination, they experience the joy and sense of unity that sport gives, together with other athletes, friends and relatives, and with the whole community.

And this same community gave a wonderful welcome to our athletes upon their arrival back in Malta: a memory they will certainly not forget, but rather, I believe it will translate into more training and, subsequently, results for our country.

We believe in the abilities of these young people to reach their full potential and reach new highs that they have never dreamt of before.

Special Olympics clearly sends this message: It is not just a matter of reaching the finish line. It is about giving your all and showing the world just how valuable your abilities are.

We will not let any child fall behind - Lydia Abela

Last year’s organisation of the Invitational Games in Malta is a testament to the value that our country gives to inclusion and unity. It meant a lot to the athletes, their families and our nation. We sent a strong message about inclusion across Europe that Special Olympics is a ray of hope and willpower for young people.

Through the celebration of the 2022 Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games, we showed the world that inclusion is at the core of what defines us as a nation.

This is inclusivity in practice, which does not look at who you are, but rather considers your talent and your will to give everything you can in the discipline you choose.

This principle does not only apply to Special Olympics Malta but is also woven into the national policy for sport in our country, which also emphasises equality and strives for the participation of everyone at every sporting level.

Our work does not stop with competitive events, but – in synergy with all those involved – we are offering training and development programmes throughout the year to the athletes themselves and to those who provide the training, in an aim to achieve the highest and best level.

Sport uniquely teaches us equality, discipline, perseverance, respect, and, above all, inclusion.

We will not let any child fall behind.

We firmly believe that in this country, everyone should be able to reach their aspirations and progress further. Our work will remain focused on this.

Our country shall continue to work in favour of more equality, and inclusiveness will remain at the centre of our work ethic, not only in the sports sector but at every level: from the school desk to the workplace.

Malta will continue to embrace and offer opportunities for everyone to reach their goals. It is, after all, who we are.

Lydia Abela is president of Special Olympics Malta.