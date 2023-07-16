Road safety has long been a pressing concern in our country and various measures have been continuously implemented to mitigate the risks.

Traffic regulations, infrastructure improvements and vehicle safety standards have undoubtedly made significant strides in reducing the number of accidents. However, not only do road accidents continue to occur but our country is facing a number of new challenges and registering a record number of tragedies.

While statistics and data provide us with crucial insights into the factors contributing to road accidents, they often fail to capture the human stories behind the numbers. I have said this time and time again: the victims of road accidents are not simply numbers but persons with families behind them.

Each accident is a life shattered, a family torn apart and a community affected. It is the loss of potential, dreams and futures that cannot be quantified. To truly address the challenge of road safety, we need to make it a priority in everything that we do.

Everyone should have a role and responsibility to achieve these aims, including the government, the authorities, drivers and pedestrians. Together, we all need to ensure that our roads are safe.

The task is not an easy one and the necessary steps taken by the government are often unpopular: infrastructural changes that improve road safety tend to create other inconveniences and nobody likes having to pay a fine.

But tough decisions and tougher actions are crucial, which is why we don’t plan to rest much this summer.

As a ministry, we are currently implementing our comprehensive action plan. Many have noticed that enforcement on our roads has ramped up significantly with regular spot checks by Transport Malta across all localities. This follows a substantial increase in fines announced a few months ago.

We have introduced harsh fines for drivers who are caught breaking driving rules. The fines for driving with a mobile phone have been doubled and drivers caught committing the offence twice will incur 12 points and have their licence suspended. In addition, fines have been increased for driving a passenger vehicle without permission from Transport Malta and for running through orange or red lights. Furthermore, fines for overloading have been raised too.

We also recently made changes in regulations for Y plates; going forward, drivers from non-EU countries will need to obtain a Maltese or EU driver’s licence before they can get their tag to operate a Y-plate. Obtaining the actual tag will also be more difficult as the course and curriculum will change to raise the level for those working in this sector.

We felt such changes were necessary to ensure improved safety. Infrastructure Malta is also continuing to safeguard the element of security in all its road infrastructure projects.

Simultaneously, progress is being made to establish the Transport Safety Investigations Commission, making Malta one of the pioneering European countries to introduce such a commission. Following the conclusion of the public consultation period, the officials leading this initiative engaged in extensive meetings with the police as well as the home affairs and justice ministries.

Consequently, it is anticipated that the bill will be presented to the parliament in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Transport Malta is also taking all the necessary steps to enhance its directorate responsible for road safety by bolstering its workforce and reinforcing its structures. This undertaking is essential to consolidate the work conducted thus far. The management of Transport Malta has prioritised the effective functioning of this directorate, with the ultimate goal of renewing the road safety strategy to align with the realities of our country until 2030.

Collaboration with the education ministry is underway to facilitate discussions and exercises with students from the next scholastic year, aiming to raise awareness about traffic regulations and the consequences of traffic accidents.

Furthermore, educational campaigns have been intensified and extended to popular entertainment venues frequented by young people.

These campaigns, though costly, are crucial in preventing driving under the influence.

While substantial progress has been made, there is still work to be done and the summer period will be utilised to address this. One of the key areas of focus is reducing fragmentation among various entities and reinforcing road safety systems and tools.

Legislative changes are also necessary to ensure that enforcement officers remain consistently present on the streets. Moreover, preparations are underway to strengthen the role of the Road Safety Council as a government advisor, with plans to incorporate its structure and function into Maltese laws after the summer recess.

Road safety remains a top priority for the government, aligning with the Vision Zero approach that Malta committed to under the Malta Declaration, alongside other countries, during the Maltese EU presidency. During the recent Transport Council of EU Ministers in Luxembourg, I pledged Malta’s unwavering support for all efforts to enhance road safety.

I also recognised the importance of assessing driving skills and knowledge in relation to new vehicle technologies and emerging road risk factors. Lifelong driver training is crucial, irrespective of the driver’s age or experience, and the transition toward digital driver’s licences is a positive step in this direction.

Addressing road safety requires a comprehensive approach involving all stakeholders. While progress has been made, there is still work to be done.

We are committed to prioritising the protection of lives and communities by implementing stringent enforcement measures, improving the infrastructure, enhancing driver standards, promoting education and awareness and fostering collaboration among various entities.

Together, we can create safer roads.

Aaron Farrugia is Minister for Transport and the Infrastructure.