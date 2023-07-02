The global economy is expected to slow down this year. In fact, consensus forecasts are now pencilling in global economic growth of 2.6% this year, in real terms, which is down from the 3.4% recorded last year. Furthermore, global economic growth is not expected to improve much further next year as economists are currently projecting that global economic growth should reach 2.7% in 2024.

There are several factors which have led to economists revising their global economic growth projections. Perhaps the most influential factor driving economic growth lower is the high rate of inflation which has led central banks to significantly hike rates which in turn has resulted in tighter credit conditions.

While headline inflation has come down in recent months both in the US and the euro area, core inflation has remained sticky which strengthens the argument for both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to hike rates even further, which is expected to have the resulting effect of even tighter credit conditions.

The Chinese economy has also played a part within the expected global economic slowdown. While the Chinese economy experienced a strong first quarter, since then economic conditions in the country have worsened to such a degree that economists revised their prior 5.7% economic growth forecasts to 5.5%.

The slowdown is mainly due to the headwinds facing the Chinese property market which is the largest sector within the Chinese economy. Property investment growth in China declined by 10% year-on-year and property-related products underperformed according to industrial production and retail sales data. Furthermore, the weakness in China’s property market is expected to persist in the near-term.

The weaker Chinese property market and the sharp decline in exports has led Chinese policymakers to loosen financial conditions. In fact, on June 13 the People’s Bank of China (‘PBOC’) cut its one-year and five-year loan prime rate by 10bp to 3.55% and 4.20% respectively. Going forward, expectations are that further easing will be implemented to prop up economic growth.

The European economy will undoubtedly be impacted by a larger degree than the US economy given its reliance on Chinese exports. Recent manufacturing PMI data confirms that the European economy is feeling the effects of the slowdown in China. In fact, manufacturing data for the month of June was that of 43.6 from the prior month’s 44.8 which shows that the European manufacturing sector continues to contract.

Perhaps the most influential factor driving economic growth lower is the high rate of inflation - Simon Gauci Borda

The European Central Bank’s recent rate hike together with expectations of further hikes in the coming months will add to the headwinds facing the bloc. Undoubtedly, the higher cost of financing will permeate throughout the European economy with the resulting effect being that of lower economic growth.

In fact, according to consensus forecasts, the euro area is expected to expand by 0.6% in real terms this year, down from 3.5% last year, with the bloc’s largest economy, Germany, expected to contract by 0.2% this year compared to 1.8% growth registered last year.

According to the credit rating agency S&P, global corporate defaults are expected to rise this year. The combination of rising interest rates, slowing growth and elevated input costs are expected to lead to lower earnings and more defaults, particularly within the distressed segment of the market.

In Europe, S&P expects the rate of defaults to rise to 3.6% in March 2024 from the 2.8% recorded in March 2023 while in the US the default rate is expected to tick up to 4.25% by March 2024 compared to 2.5% recorded in March of this year.

Over recent weeks, given expectations of a worsening macroeconomic backdrop, investors have sought shelter in sovereign debt and shunned riskier segments of the market.

In fact, sovereign bond yields have declined, corporate credit spreads have widened, particularly high-yield corporate spreads, and equities, particularly European equities, have declined in value. Over the near-term, expectations are for this trend to continue with investors expected to protect their downside risk by positioning their portfolios more defensively.

Simon Gauci Borda is a research analyst at Curmi and Partners Ltd.

The information presented in this commentary is solely provided for informational purposes and is not to be interpreted as investment advice, or to be used or considered as an offer or a solicitation to sell/buy or subscribe for any financial instruments, nor to constitute any advice or recommendation with respect to such financial instruments. Curmi and Partners Ltd. is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and is licensed by the MFSA to conduct investment services business.