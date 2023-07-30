Sunday, December 4, 2022. Thousands filled the streets of Valletta taking part in a pro-life demonstration against a proposed law threatening the life of embryos and unborn babies. Public pressure forced the government to change the law. Lives of unborn babies have been saved.

During that demonstration, a minute of silence was held to commemorate and express solidarity with all the victims of the construction industry including Jean Paul Sofia, whose dead body had been found under the rubble a few hours before.

For seven whole months, the demonstrators were asked to redeem this solidarity by showing support to the indomitable Isabelle Bonnici, Jean Paul’s mother. She led the campaign to change the attitude of the prime minister who, month after month, refused to appoint a public inquiry.

On Monday, July 17, another pro-life vigil was held, this time to support the cause of the victims of the construction industry. Thousands crowded Castille Square. After passing the family through months of unnecessary suffering, the prime minister said that a public inquiry would be set up. On that day, another victim was added to the list: Mohammed Alkhateeb.

I purposely link the demonstration and the vigil to emphasise that the pro-life agenda is not an à la carte agenda. One cannot be against the deaths caused by the construction industry but be silent on abortion. Similarly, one cannot be against abortion but remain silent on the deaths caused by the construction industry.

I am pro-life. So, I participated in both demonstrations and signed the petitions launched by both camps.

The popular response was massive. But I was disappointed to meet people who refused to sign the petition for Jean Paul or attend the vigil believing the mantra spread by government’s apologists: that the issue had became politicised. Such slogans beggar belief, more so when they are repeated by Church organisations that should know better.

After the shameful parliamentary vote against the holding of a public inquiry, the father of Jean Paul shouted from the Strangers’ Gallery: “We came to the government for support only to find closed doors. It was only then that we approached the opposition for support.”

Can anyone blame him? Does that make the issue partisan? Can those who parrot the government’s mantra advise us whether they expected the family to mourn in silence instead of mobilising all those who could help them, including the parliamentary Nationalist opposition? Isn’t this what is done in any democracy?

Can the propagandist lobby please tell us what was the Nationalist opposition expected to do? Should they have abandoned their duty and remained silent so as not to be accused of politicising the issue?

Truth be told, without the motion presented in parliament, the campaign would have fizzled out. This motion and the broadcasted images of what happened immediately after it was outvoted by government MPs reignited the campaign and mobilised the population.

I propose a new level of hell and purgatory for several moaning armchair critics - Fr Joe Borg

A few Nationalist MPs defied the Standing Orders of Parliament and filmed Jean Paul’s family who, from the Strangers’ Gallery, bravely took to task government MPS. The tearful Stabat Mater was with them, vowing that the fight will go on. What an incredible woman is Isabelle!

A hurt and emotional father was filmed outside parliament confronting ministers who were fleeing away: “Will you sleep tonight? I have not slept for seven months.”

People were angered that the vote was deliberately scheduled to coincide with the lavish party at Girgenti. The video of the prime minister cruising away to Sicily denuded the government of any remaining vestiges of humanity.

Trying to tarnish the campaign for a public inquiry by saying it has become political football insults the family, negates the truth and offends against the basic tenets of democracy.

The mantra – this has become politicised – is nothing but a cheap attempt to stop people taking a public position on different topics. It tries to shackle free speech. It is shameful that this mantra found a place in a statement by a Church organisation.

This mantra is used repeatedly. We were told that the opposition to the government’s attempt to introduce abortion was political. They told us that the insistence on justice for Daphne is political. They insist that the fight against corruption is political. Even the protests about the massive and devastating power failure were described as political.

There were several debates during which a derivative of this mantra was used, for example “Leave religion out of the discussion” on subjects such as euthanasia and abortion. It is as if there is something wrong or something to be ashamed of if one gets involved with politics or religion.

Whenever people tell you that an issue has become political (or “leave religion out of it”) do realise two things: they are trying to silence you and this must be a very important issue. Do not let them intimidate you. The more they tell you “this issue is political”, the more you should fight for it.

Unfortunately, the same mantra is also mumbled by armchair critics to attack activists in NGOs or political organisations.

This they do because, while they have a lot of inane superiority, they do not have the guts and the wherewithal to fight themselves for justice and truth. They try to sublimate their inaction by their pompous arrogance.

Perpetual moaners and defeatists are the crème de la crème of armchair critics. To justify their sloth, besides the mantra “stay away as this is political”, they find comfort in a parallel mantra, “all politicians are the same”. So, the warped up reasoning goes, if they are the same, why bother supporting one cause or another, one politician instead of another? This is also the mantra of those who want to silence you into submission.

Dante had proposed nine circles of hell and seven levels of purgatory. Though compared to Dante I am insignificant, may I propose that a new level of hell and purgatory be added for several moaning armchair critics who are so disgusting? And may I add that this should be the hottest section of hell or purgatory?

I conclude by repeating a quote from the American author Criss Jami, which I used in my Easter Sunday commentary. “Upon returning, the bloody, wounded warrior needs only to laugh at the spotless, armchair critic.”