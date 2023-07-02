If the comments on social media are to be believed, internet trolling is more alive and kicking than ever before. Not content to write incoherent, cobbled messages on their own profiles, the number of people I see boldly stating awful things on the net has become staggering. It’s become so commonplace to hide behind a keyboard and be nasty that almost one-third of Maltese students between the ages of seven and 15 have been subjected to rude or inappropriate messages on social media, according to a recent study carried out.

It’s pretty sobering when you think about it; most adults can’t deal with online hate; can you imagine what kind of repercussions it might have on someone who’s only seven? It doesn’t even bear thinking about. Even more worrying is the fact the same study found that nine per cent of seven- to 10-year-olds admitted to chatting with complete strangers online, and 46% of the same age group surfed the internet alone.

I’m honestly horrified. I mean, I don’t expect parents and guardians to be constantly policing the web to the extreme my parents did when I was 16 but has no one watched films, read articles, or seen the news? How are seven- to 10-year-olds not ripe for exploitation? They have enough skills to know how to use the internet and communicate effectively with others but not enough emotional maturity to properly read a situation or get out of one which has turned sour.

Being on the internet is a solitary task where you are merely passively intaking information with no filter or real understanding of how you are being affected or how your mind is being shaped - Anna Marie Galea

On top of all that is the length of time children are spending on the internet. Eleven per cent of the children who took this survey in the 11- to 13-age group reportedly spend six hours a day on the internet, while 18% of children aged seven to 10 spend more than three hours online daily. I don’t know how anyone can read these figures and not be concerned. It’s little wonder that books are fast becoming non-existent in our households and that Maltese childhood obesity numbers have skyrocketed.

How is homework being done or extracurricular activities even taking place if you’re spending six whole hours a day on the net? If you’re at school for eight hours and asleep for another eight that means that once you minus the six hours of internet, you have two hours left, and you haven’t even done the basics like eating and showering.

It’s facts and figures like these that really could explain why so many children are growing into anxious and isolated adults considering this is how their days are being spent. Being on the internet is a solitary task where you are merely passively intaking information with no filter or real understanding of how you are being affected or how your mind is being shaped. And with the app of choice of Maltese schoolchildren being TikTok, this report paints a pretty bleak picture of what is happening to the country’s future.

Although our lives are fast-paced and everyone seems to have more to do now than ever before, we can’t just sit our children in front of a black mirror and hope they stay entertained so we don’t have to do the work instead. The internet is not a surrogate parent; it’s the big bad wolf dressed up as grandma.