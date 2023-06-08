On June 8, the world celebrates World Ocean Day, which underscores the ocean’s vital role in our lives and the significance of safeguarding this vast body of water that encompasses over 70 per cent of our planet.

The ocean is our life support, without which life on our planet cannot exist. It provides half the oxygen that we need, regulates the planet’s climate, is a major carbon sink, and is an essential source of livelihood for millions of people, providing food, transportation, and serval economic opportunities.

Despite the notion that it is too big to fail, our ocean cannot cope with the immense pressure from unsustainable human activities ranging from overfishing and pollution to climate change and habitat destruction. Regrettably, we persistently push this massive yet vulnerable ocean beyond its limits.

Acknowledging and resolving these threats is essential not merely to rescue the ocean but to secure our own survival. While we cannot do without the ocean, the ocean can thrive even better without us. We certainly cannot outlast it, but it will outlive us.

The theme for this year, ‘Planet Ocean – Tides Are Changing’ promotes a positive shift by urging us to work together and address the challenges facing our oceans. It emphasises the importance of reversing the damaging and unsustainable patterns we have created.

Education and increasing awareness about the importance of ocean conservation are essential in motivating people to embrace sustainable choices and behaviours benefitting our ocean.

Understanding the value and vulnerability of marine ecosystems helps us protect marine biodiversity and ecosystems, including coral reefs, seaweed forests, mangroves, and numerous species of fish, mammals, and invertebrates.

To achieve this, governments, organisations, and individuals must collaborate to implement effective conservation strategies. Initiatives like establishing marine protected areas, reducing single-use plastics, promoting sustainable fishing practices, and addressing climate change are crucial steps toward ensuring the long-term health of our ocean.

Through our conscious efforts, we have to reverse the pressure and heal the wounds inflicted on the ocean.

There is a rallying call for global action to reset, reboot, and turn the tide to a sustainable blue future.

A healthy ocean offers more opportunities and underpins the benefits of the blue economy with its vast array of valuable resources, including seafood, energy, coastal tourism, minerals, and medicines, which can drive sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

Ninety-five per cent of our global economy comes from overstretched land-based economic activities, with only five per cent generated from ocean-based activities.

We should aim to grow our global economy by developing sustainable ocean-based activities rather than increasing unsustainable land-based operations.

However, it is essential to acknowledge that the success of the blue economy is contingent upon the health and resilience of our ocean and its resources.

To realise the vision of a sustainable blue economy, we must prioritise the conservation and restoration of our oceans. This involves embracing practices that minimise pollution, combat climate change, and protect marine habitats. It also requires promoting responsible fishing, adopting circular economy approaches, and reducing our reliance on single-use plastics.

World Ocean Day is not just about highlighting the challenges; it is also a celebration of the wonders and beauty of our marine environments.

It is a time to appreciate the breathtaking landscapes, the vibrant colours of coral reefs, the majestic movements of marine mammals, and the awe-inspiring diversity of marine life.

We can create a powerful wave of change by coming together to celebrate and protect our ocean on this important day.

It is a collective responsibility to make sustainable choices in our daily lives, to support initiatives that promote ocean conservation, and to advocate for policies that prioritise the health and well-being of our ocean.

As we commemorate World Ocean Day, let us remember that our individual actions, no matter how small, can have a profound impact.

Equally important is the need to foster international cooperation and partnerships. Collaboration ensures that our efforts towards a healthy ocean and a thriving blue economy are amplified and sustained. By uniting governments, organisations, and individuals, we can pool resources, share expertise, and drive collective action on a global scale.

Together, we can make a difference and ensure a brighter future for generations to come.

Beyond June 8, I genuinely believe that every day of the year should embody the spirit of ‘World Ocean Day’ to celebrate and protect our ocean.

Karmenu Vella is a former European commissioner for the environment, maritime affairs and fisheries.