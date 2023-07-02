The ONE interviewer told Robert Abela: “This week saw the publication of statistics on poverty. There are some who are facing real challenges, we can’t hide it.” To which Abela, the master of deception, replied: “To see a statistic showing that poverty is decreasing gives you the courage to work harder.”

The interviewer was referring to the EU-wide study on living conditions published by the NSO. Those statistics painted a dismal picture, particularly for pensioners. No less than 33.3%, that’s one in every three pensioners in Abela’s utopia, is at risk of poverty and social exclusion. That’s more than three percentage points higher than it was last year – 29.9%. It’s almost 10 percentage points more than it was in 2017 – 24.2%.

Those statistics don’t show that poverty is decreasing as Abela falsely claimed. They show that our pensioners are getting poorer. They’re at significantly higher risk of poverty and social exclusion. Almost half of all pensioners (42%) are at risk of dropping below the poverty line. The truth that Abela conveniently distorts is that his government has made pensioners poorer.

But it’s not just the elderly. Even the young are getting poorer. Among those below the age of 18, 23.1% are at risk of poverty or social exclusion. That is significantly higher than 2017 when that figure stood at 21%. Under Abela even our youths are getting poorer.

We all are. More than one in five Maltese citizens are at risk of poverty. That’s higher than it was in 2017. The reality is that those NSO statistics confirm that the poor are getting poorer, and that many who weren’t at risk of poverty before now are.

But Abela is not interested in the truth. He’s interested only in duping the public, especially the most vulnerable – the pensioners. He bragged in his interview on ONE that “the primary aim of this government is to ensure that wealth generated reaches those who need it most in our society”.

“The distribution of wealth should prioritise those who need it most,” he repeated. That’s pure fiction.

Abela’s government is intent on ensuring that the wealth generated reaches those within his party who helped him gain power. He’s borrowing hundreds of millions to feed the gorging frenzy that Rosianne Cutajar so poetically described. Abela’s government is pumping millions of euros into the General Workers’ Union’s coffers. It’s appointing incompetent canvassers to key positions on eye-watering salaries. It’s stacking boards of directors with completely unqualified party loyalists. It’s giving ministers’ wives and girlfriends posts for which they are eminently unqualified.

Abela is pumping hundreds of thousands on Joseph Muscat and his wife’s car and drivers. He’s awarding his business partners Bonnici Brothers millions in direct contracts. His dining partner Joseph Portelli gets his planning applications approved without question. His friend Christian Borg wins contracts worth hundreds of thousands and was only blocked from winning millions more by vociferous protests by the judiciary. That is his government’s top priority – rewarding financial backers, party loyalists and ONE hacks with public money.

“It is only a government that embraces socialist principles like ours that starts off by acknowledging that this phenomenon (poverty) exists,” Abela bragged as he shamelessly claimed that poverty was decreasing. This is pure deceit. The statistics clearly reveal that our most vulnerable ‒ our youth and pensioners ‒ are getting poorer.

“As we saw last week, with our work, we overcame all negative predictions,” Abela bluffed. “As our policy to protect against risk of poverty, we implemented a social policy that was effective.” Abela was doing his utmost to mislead his audience, to dupe his loyal supporters, and to deny the very statistics published by the National Statistics Office.

“What is the best policy?” he asked. “To help people as much as possible, and for government to take on the burdens of the people on itself,” he added, answering his own question.

“There is no policy more socialist than the policy of helping people,” he concluded. What does that even mean? Burdening the nation with millions of unnecessary salaries and superfluous direct contracts is hardly helping the people. His policies haven’t worked. His own NSO is telling him – pensioners are getting poorer, young people are getting poorer, the whole population is getting poorer.

“All our measures put together are having a powerful impact to prevent this phenomenon (risk of poverty),” he claimed. No, they are not – and the data is there to prove to him that “all our measures put together” have only made poverty worse. “When you start off acknowledging that this reality exists you can combat it,” Abela stated, as he vehemently denied the existence of the very reality of rising poverty. Abela knows the vast majority of those at risk of poverty will hardly have the time to look up those NSO SILC statistics.

Hardly any of them will figure out that Abela is telling them the exact opposite of what the NSO announced. They will be too busy figuring out how to make ends meet while feeling grateful to the great leader and waiting for the next opportunity to vote for him again.

Abela keeps bragging that he’s made the life of pensioners better – he hasn’t. He keeps boasting that the young are better off – they aren’t. But at least they could always forget their financial worries and dismal prospects with a quick joint purchased legally from the local cannabis club.

And while the most vulnerable get left behind, Abela’s friends prosper.

The proportion of Maltese in severe material deprivation has increased by a staggering 14% between 2017 and 2022. That’s hardly surprising. Malta’s income inequality exceeds the EU average. You’d think that the most socialist policy would be to reduce income inequality. But Abela’s socialist government has failed in that respect too.

Abela campaigns by corrosively discarding the truth. Because the truth is too shameful, too embarrassing. Contrary to Abela’s false boasts, more and more of our pensioners are at risk of poverty. And that’s a fact.