At the Nationalist Party executive meeting held on July 4, we witnessed members come together on two very important points.

The first is fact. Two different petitions, presented by Nationalist Party councillors, agreed that the party finds itself in a ‘status quo’ and that this was no longer acceptable. Something had to give. Both petitions called upon the party leadership to unlock the current ‘status quo’. But they did so in different ways. Our petition called for a vote of confidence in Adrian Delia whereas the other essentially pins the blame on everyone except him.

The second is a forecast. The Nationa­list Party is not in a good place and it is running the risk of losing the next gene­ral election by an unprecedented margin, possibly handing a two-thirds majority in Parliament to the Labour Party. Recent surveys clearly point in this direction and only those who delibe­rately want to look away cannot see that the party is at a cliff edge.

A survey published in Malta Today just days ago confirmed this. Shockingly, it showed that “only 38.8 per cent of Nationalist Party voters in the 2017 gene­ral election trust Delia”.

That’s right, less than half of PN voters trust their own leader. This means that approximately 83,000 voters who voted for the Nationalist Party just two years ago are now stating that they are more inclined to abstain or go elsewhere due to their lack of trust in Delia.

Surveys are a solid source of information and, unfortunately, this survey result reinforces the aforementioned forecast.

The decisions we take today dictate the life we lead tomorrow

There is little point trying to avoid the elephant in the room. There is even less point trying to point fingers at others, such as factions created by the Labour Party propaganda machine and happily used by the PN leadership as a smokescreen for its failures. The time for excuses is over.

Former party leaders Eddie Fenech Adami and Lawrence Gonzi both submitted themselves to a vote of confidence by PN councillors.

If the forecast was ever to come to pass, our country would find itself a one-party State, with the obvious price that comes with the loss of democracy. Who will keep the government in check if there is no real opposition? Who will look after the checks and balances? Certainly not the Nationalist Party, as it would have gone into meltdown.

This is why the outcome from the General Council planned for July 27 is a crucial one and must not be taken lightly with a ‘tick in the box’ attitude. We must all remember that the decisions we take today dictate the life we lead tomorrow.

We have a rallying call and we cannot stress it enough: what is at stake here is not just the Nationalist Party. It’s also the country’s democracy.

We appeal to all of you who cherish democracy and place our country’s well-being above everything else to do your part to ensure that the Nationalist Party is steered towards the right path, with the first objective being to prevent the Labour Party from securing a two-thirds majority in Parliament in two or three years’ time.

We appeal to all well-meaning citizens to play their part. We must collectively make a concerted effort to get the Nationa­list Party councillors to look at the bigger picture and to come to terms with the real and imminent risk at stake. We repeat, this is not about Dr Delia. This is not even about the Nationalist Party. This is about our country and our democracy.

This is the not the first time that a vote of confidence in the leadership is being called within the Nationalist Party. In 1996, following a surprise defeat for PN at the general election, Eddie Fenech Adami called on the party’s councillors to take a vote of confidence and secured a staggering support of 97 per cent. In 2012, in the wake of internal dissent within the party, Lawrence Gonzi too called for a vote of confidence. He too secured a massive majority of 96 per cent.

A vote has now been called in respect of Delia’s leadership. The shenanigans currently under way to replace the question that will be put to the vote on July 27 and the dabbling with the list of eligible councillors are not worthy of any democratic party, let alone the Nationalist Party, that has always been the stalwart of democracy in Malta. This manoeuvring must stop because it is doing the party and its leadership no good at all.

Time is running out. We have just two weeks left to save the Nationalist Party, and with it, the country’s democracy. The urgency and the importance of the July 27 vote cannot be underestimated.

We, the authors of this article, are not career politicians. Nor are we parliamentarians. We have taken a step forward be­cause we truly believe that a great deal is at stake. We simply could not stand by and do nothing. We have done this be­cause we care about our party, and above all, because we love our country.

We call upon you to do the same.