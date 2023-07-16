It takes courage to change. Belief, determination, effort and a wholehearted investment. But, above all, change requires vision and patience. If change is to have a long-lasting effect, it needs to be guided by a long-term vision founded on solid realistic goals. But, ultimately, change needs to be embraced completely, with conviction, without fear or hesitation.

Half-hearted measures lead to half-baked results. And, once the ball is set in motion, you need to have the stamina to see it through.

When change affects one of the critical pillars of social life – the law courts – then it demands that form of bold conviction and a sense of urgency that reflects the critical importance of this institution. Anything short of this will be an injustice, pun wholly intended, on the justice system and on all of us.

And that is where I fear the current government’s proposed reform of the law courts is failing because it simply lacks that boldness, that sense of urgency, that aggressiveness that it desperately needs.

The European Commission’s report on the rule-of-law situation in Malta was clear in its concern at the level of resources available for the judiciary. And in last year’s report it warned that “the efficiency of justice, in particular the length of proceedings, has deteriorated further” and recommended that efforts to improve the efficiency of justice should be strengthened, in particular “to reduce the length of proceedings”.

Piecemeal reforms, such as that in the compilation of evidence system and the proposed changes to remove the to-ing and fro-ing of the case files between the courts and the attorney general, while welcomed, are just the tip of the iceberg. An inefficient and ineffective justice system is an unjust burden on all of us, on the perpetrators themselves, on victims and their relatives, on business owners, on employers, on employees and on the country’s very social fabric, with the consequent ripple effect on the economy. The emotional and psychological toll caused by court delays is unquantifiable and there really is no excuse for it.

The oft-quoted mantra that justice delayed is justice denied holds true and that is why we cannot afford to cut corners in reforming our law courts. It is high time that our ancient justice system, dating back to 1854, is thoroughly and comprehensively brought up to date. And it is not enough to proclaim a list of reforms if these are not implemented correctly and designed within a holistic vision.

One of the major causes of the catastrophic bottleneck is the appointment of court experts. The current system has created a sort of monopoly with the same small handful of experts repeatedly appointed by the courts. Any potential new experts are effectively discouraged from putting their names forward. This outdated system is clearly crying out for reform.

The law courts reform needs to address the biggest issue of all – the unpardonable delay in court hearings - Joe Giglio

As good as the current crop of experts may be, the overwhelmingly vast workload demands more names to be made available to share the burden and, thus, speed up the process.

Once experts are vetted and approved by the minister, they should be appointed on rotation basis to ensure that more of them are available and the duty magistrate does not always have to rely on the same one or two familiar names. If these experts have been accepted on the list after successfully going through the vetting process, then they should, by default, already have the trust of the magistrate, even if they have never worked with him/her yet.

The dearth of human resources is felt in all corners of the courthouse. As the European Commission had rightly pointed out in its report last year, “the number of judges per capita in Malta continues to be among the lowest in the EU”. While the government has appointed four new magistrates this year, the workload needs to be distributed more efficiently, with a pool of magistrates focused solely on inquiries and more magistrates to hear compilations of evidence. Needless to say, judges and magistrates need to be supported by adequate human and financial resources in order to fulfil their duties effectively.

Efficiency is what we should be aiming for and that refers also to how human resources are used. For starters, why do the investigating police officers still have to be present in court during cases prosecuted by the attorney general? Their only function at the moment is to pass on the magistrate’s written notification of the next court sitting. Couldn’t that be easily done by the registrar? Isn’t that a waste of resources? This practice must be abolished.

Ultimately, the reform in our law courts needs to address the biggest issue of all – the unpardonable delay in court hearings. Every aspect of this reform needs to have as its final goal the elimination of such delays.

Access to justice is a basic human right and access to a timely resolution following a reliable, efficient, effective process of justice is what the reforms in the law courts need to aim for. Without delay.

Joe Giglio is shadow minister for home affairs.