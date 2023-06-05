The incident where a Valletta resident threw a bucket of water at revellers has been taken rather lightly by the media. Just an amusing and harmless prank between people sharing mutual respect. The truth is that this episode could have resulted in worse consequences and could be a preamble for much more serious incidents in future.

I fully sympathise with the resident who, being unable to rest at 1am, acted on the advice of the deputy mayor and took action to address an unjust situation which many people across Malta have to endure on a regular basis.

Just imagine an incident where the resident would be so enraged that he throws something other than water at the bar patrons. An intoxicated person not in his full senses might overreact and the whole affair would end up in tragedy.

This is an accident waiting to happen, either in Valletta or other parts of Malta. What is certainly occurring is that a larger section of the population is feeling betrayed by the so-called forces of law and order on many counts.

Indeed, there is a growing feeling that those who are entrusted and paid to protect the common man may actually be in cahoots with powerful people and criminals who can go about their business with impunity. This is a powder keg which can ignite and explode if people believe the only way to protect their legitimate interests is to take the law into their own hands.

A sizeable crowd with different political leanings took to the streets to protest against the rapid deterioration of the natural environment. The authorities that are expected to safeguard people’s well-being through their taxes are perceived to be constantly on the side of unscrupulous developers who have the politicians in their pockets.

For some obscure reason, a minister seems to be protecting squatters at Fort Binġemma who have transformed part of our national heritage into their own private estate, complete with pool and guarded by savage dogs. Alleged wrongdoers seem to have no reason to fear our justice system if they happen to be politically well-connected. All they have to do is deny any wrongdoing, exercise the right to remain silent and they walk free.

This is not to say that the authorities never act in the public’s interest. In an impressive display of courage, the local council of St Paul’s Bay took rapid action in stopping children from playing xylophones – which they themselves had supplied – in a public garden during the day. Yet, the police seem to lose their appetite for stopping late night disturbances that carry on into the early hours of the morning. You see, these events have the blessing of the Malta Tourism Authority and their permit gives organisers the power of impunity and the law enforcers a good excuse to pass the buck.

Maybe the kids have a better chance at playing the xylophone if they seek sanction from the MTA, which they probably will not unless they are making money from their activity. They need to grow up and learn the way of the world, at least as it is practised in Malta.

It seems that a new divide is emerging in our country. On one side are the privileged 15 per cent of people who are pigging out on phantom jobs, insane pay packages, positions without merit, direct orders, immunity to justice, atrocious building permits and assorted criminal dealings.

On the other are the remaining 85 per cent, among who is an expanding segment, with more than air between their ears, that is slowly becoming aware that our nation is sliding towards a dangerous state of lawlessness.

This division is starting to transcend traditional political allegiances and social classes, as some scramble to join the 15 per cent to improve their fortunes while others from all sides of the political spectrum watch helplessly.

The realisation that the system is often not on the side of the honest, hard- working people – be they workers, professionals, businesspeople, pensioners or young persons – is generating a sense of disgust and scepticism in our major institutions.

Although on the surface it may appear that many are resigned to this fate, these calm waters may conceal the bubbling dissent which could transform water thrown from a bucket into a tsunami.