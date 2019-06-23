In recent years, Maltese politicians have taken to presenting Malta as being at the forefront of many aspects of Western life. Smart City was to be a ground-breaking IT-based town, Malta was declared the most internet-connected country, the most liberal European country when it comes to LGBT rights… and it has the dubious honour of having the highest rate of road networks in relation to surface area.

Unsurprisingly, the common thread running through many of Malta’s achievements is the acquisition of profit or vote-power for politicians, while the interests of the public are ignored.

Many mature trees in Attard are destined for the chop. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In these areas, we are seriously backward, including our approach to traffic and trees. All over Europe, governments have sought to ease traffic and air pollution problems by reducing dependency on vehicles using carrot and stick approaches – strengthening public transport at the same time as increasing parking fees and congestion charges.

Here in Malta, we’ve done exactly the opposite over the last two decades. We boast of the increased number of cars on the roads as a measure of economic success and neglected public transport until it was at breaking-point. Now that our roads are gridlocked, our politicians plan even more roads, glibly ignoring all the studies that show that more roads are only a temporary solution that encourages yet more traffic.

This is recognised even in America where car is king. Donald Trump’s anti-environment stands have made little impact on the environmental management of urban areas, which is in the hands of local governors, regulated by planners and driven by a health-conscious public.

In the area where I currently live, there are few cars on the road as a fleet of mini-vans ferry commuters around morning and evening, encouraging them to keep their cars off the road. If this can be achieved in the Manhattan suburbs, there is no reason why it can’t be achieved in tiny Malta.

In spite of the fact that 25 per cent of the surface area of New York is covered in parks or public gardens, New York joined the worldwide ‘Plant a Million Trees’ movement.

“Each new tree planted makes our city a little more beautiful, the air we breathe a little cleaner and our carbon footprint a little smaller, an important part of our comprehensive sustainability plan, which has led to New Yorkers breathing the cleanest air our city has had in 50 years,” said Mayor Di Blasio.

How does that compare to Malta’s barbaric drive to destroy its trees, including the protected trees at Manoel Island, the ideal spot to create a Central Cark for Malta?

Our politicians think only in terms of the economy

When will our politicians understand that planting – and retaining – trees results in more beautiful communities, cleaner air, higher property values, energy savings, cooler streets and public spaces in summer? Trees provide buildings with shade in the summer and insulation from winter winds, reducing energy use for air conditioning and heating.

Trees produce oxygen, absorb and sequester carbon dioxide, helping to mitigate global climate change, absorb excess stormwater runoff and many of the pollutants it contains, helping to reduce flooding. Trees help trap and hold particulate pollutants such as dust, which contribute to Malta’s high rates of asthma. They hold soil in place, reducing erosion and beautifying the urban landscape.

Studies show that patients with views of trees recover faster, with fewer complications. Access to trees and nature reduces mental stress, relieving depression and improving children’s concentration.

Trees can also mask ugly buildings (of which we have many) and unsightly views, muffle street noise and create an eye-soothing canopy of green.

Our politicians think only in terms of the economy, yet, in their short-term mentality, they ignore the fact that creating a healthier environment helps the economy by saving on public healthcare. It also boosts Malta’s competitivity, as foreigners are drawn by attractive, liveable surroundings.

Samuel I. Schwartz, New York City’s former traffic commissioner who introduced bike lanes way back in the 1970s, is emphatic that the motor industry must not be allowed to “call the shots on regulation, the market and community planning”.

In short, public matters should be kept public. He writes: “We must prioritise people over vehicles – not the very opposite” – as is happening with the Central Link Project.

Now is no longer the time to grumble on Facebook, now is the time to act.

I urge the public to attend the Rabat Road protest tomorrow – this is not just about trees but about giving politicians a strong message that our health and that of our children must come first, before their ill-conceived projects.

Astrid Vella is a co-founder of Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar.