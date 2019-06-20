Few chances come along that we can seize to change the course of history. Tomorrow is one of them. Tomorrow we can give a new lease of life to the Nationalist Party.

Even Delia-hardliners know that in the past two years the party has been derailed. Tens of thousands of PN voters no longer identify with their own party. They find it unrecognisable, if not embarrassing. The result of the May elections speaks for itself, with the worst defeat since Independence.

We must acknowledge that PN voters are not leaving because they have somewhere else to go. They are leaving because there is nothing keeping them there.

In three years’ time our party is facing an even worse electoral catastrophe that, regrettably, the present party leader seems unable to avoid.

This could spell the meltdown of the PN at a time when we should be proudly celebrating our 140th anniversary as a party that radically changed our country.

It might also hand to Labour a two-thirds majority in Parliament, giving this corrupt government a free hand to change the Constitution and turn our democracy into a one-party state.

For the sake of our party and our country, let’s change the course of history. We can do it tomorrow.

Why is it so important that we protect the Nationalist Party above everything and everyone?

First, because Delia is unelectable. This is so obvious that the Labour Party and its cronies openly defend him so he can stay. They don’t do this because they like Delia. They do this because they know that with him at the helm, Labour is sure to win again.

Delia has led a thuggish divide-and-rule leadership campaign, which then morphed into a divide-and-rule leadership attitude that has created deep-seated fissures that are difficult to heal under his leadership.

His closest associates were ex­posed as being behind fake profiles that have been routinely used to insult anyone who questions him. His own driver was caught summoning people to follow MPs, and his security personnel harass journalists outside the party headquarters. One would be forgiven for mistaking the PN today for a football club, hooligans and all.

Tomorrow we have the chance to make up for lost time rather than persist in error

Tomorrow, no one wants Delia to win more than Joseph Muscat.

There is a second reason why we need to seize the moment.

The Nationalist Party is a glorious party with a remarkable past and we are proud of it. It changed the course of our country’s history. It gave us Independence, human rights, European citizenship and economic prosperity.

It made us, as a nation, who we are today. But it can do so much more. The Nationalist Party is not just a party of a proud past. It can also be a party of an inspiring future.

To do so, the Nationalist Party must first reassert itself as a strong Opposition that can save our democracy. It can offer to restore our country’s good name in the world. And it can offer a better quality of life for one and all.

To do this we need to change course because unfortunately, the current leadership can no longer get us there. Yes, we did freely elect Delia just two years ago, but it did not work, and tomorrow we have the chance to make up for lost time rather than persist in error.

We need a leader who can unite the party and put it back on the right track. We need a leader who can embrace and exploit all our talents.

We need a leader who can turn the party into a formidable electoral machine.

We need a leader who can avoid the writing on the wall that is staring us in the face. We need a leader who can inspire the nation and regain the people’s trust. We need a leader who can get us united behind a cause.

It is not impossible, and if we choose this road, there will be no vacuum.

Louis Galea, himself a great reformer, is already engaged in a one-year mission to reform the party. There is no reason why he cannot finish his job, with or without Delia. An interim leader can be appointed until the dust settles and prepare the party for a new leadership election. And candidates for leadership will certainly step forward from among the many people of talent that the party can attract.

All we need is the courage to face the reality and do our part to change it.

All we need is to put our loyalty to our party and to our country first and foremost.

All we need is to vote tomorrow and change the course of our party’s history.

We can do it. Tomorrow.