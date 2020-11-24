Daphne murder middleman Melvin Theuma was three years ago just a name, like Joe Borg, OPM head of customer care Sandro Craus said in court on Tuesday.

Facing a rapid line of questioning when testifying at the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Craus said that then, he had no recollection of the man or of the phantom job he was handed from Castille.

“Did you read Caruana Galizia’s blog?” the board asked.

“Not much… I did not have much time, working long hours from 8am to 9pm or later,” Craus said.

“Did you upload any Facebook posts about Daphne?” came the next question.

“Only once,” the witness replied, adding that he had pulled down the post soon after.

However, the board pointed out that they had come across at least three posts wherein Craus had used derogatory or sarcastic comments in respect of the journalist, branding her a “liar… ħadra…, kittieba moqżieża… the Bidnija princess,” in his Facebook posts, read out to him by Madam Justice Abigail Lofaro to juggle his memory.

“This does not tally with what you said earlier, that you did not follow her blog,” chief justice emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino remarked.

“I didn’t say that I didn’t read her blog but that I did not do so on a daily basis,” Craus said.

“Careful how you testify,” Judge Lofaro warned, pointing out that Craus had written more than one post, “at least three”.

“How old are you?” the judge persisted.

“Fifty,” replied the witness.

“Fifty and you say that you forget,” retorted the judge.

Asked about whether he knew of the “where is the laptop campaign,” Craus replied in the negative.

His legal counsel, Ramona Attard, remarked that the posts dated back three years or so and suggested that copies thereof ought to be handed over to the witness to aid his memory.

“Does he [Craus] want to check his Facebook and come back another day?” Judge Lofaro suggested.

“Once, twice, three times you said that you don’t know anything… I must assume that you forgot, not that you lied,” the judge snapped.

“I’m not here to say that which is not true,” the witness replied.

As the questioning turned to self-confessed middleman Theuma, Craus said that he did not know the man, denied taking a snapshot with him and explained that when the story about the phantom job came to light, he had checked with his staff whether Theuma had ever visited their office.

Confronted with Theuma’s own testimony at the murder compilation, claiming that he had received a call from Craus himself telling him about the next day’s appointment with Keith Schembri at Castille, Craus said, “I don’t recall that, because we call hundreds [of persons].”

“You either deny or you forget,” Judge Lofaro said.

“I don’t remember,” came the reply.

“But this is a special case,” exclaimed board chairman Judge Michael Mallia.

“It’s special today. Three years ago Melvin Theuma was just a name. Today everyone knows who Melvin Theuma is. Then it was just like Joe Borg,” Craus said.

“We’re not interested in the criminal proceedings. But if Melvin Theuma is believed, you have a problem,” Judge Said Pullicino advised.

“And a big one indeed,” Judge Lofaro remarked.

Asked by parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi whether former chief of staff Schembri had asked him to call someone about an employment problem, in the run up to the 2017 general election, Craus again insisted, “I don’t recall,” not excluding that possibility.

“Did you take that photo of Keith Schembri and Melvin Theuma at Castille?” Azzopardi pressed on.

“If I’m telling you that I don’t remember, then I don’t,” Craus said.

Asked about the “where is Daphne’s laptop” campaign and whether any instructions to coordinate that campaign had been issued from Castille, Craus “categorically” denied.

“Had there been that direction I would have been the first one not to write nor to follow,” said Craus, prompting the board to observe that the head of customer care, appointed as a person of trust, had liked a comment posted by former OPM official Neville Gafà.

“Why is someone hiding Daphne’s laptop?” that post read.

“How does this feature within the terms of reference of the inquiry?” the witness’s lawyer again intervened.

“I don’t feel I ought to answer that question,” Craus replied, as his grilling came to an end.