Heritage Malta will be holding guided tours of the neolithic remains of Kordin III - the only megalithic remains discovered in the area in the past two centuries - on May 15.

The area of Corradino, intrinsically associated with the Grand Harbour, must have been a significant area in prehistory due to the concentration of megalithic remains discovered there in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Most of these finds disappeared over the years due to military, and later industrial, development in the area.

Kordin III, nowadays managed by Heritage Malta, stands as testimony to this rich heritage.

This prehistoric complex was constructed over various phases of the Neolithic and consists of a series of megalithic buildings.

It includes a unique paved forecourt and other features which are not found in other contemporary Neolithic buildings.

Kordin site. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina, provided by Heritage Malta

Kordin III is not usually open to the public as are the more known neighbouring sites of the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum and Tarxien Prehistoric Complex.

On May 15 there will be two tours in Maltese (at 9am and 10.30am), and two tours in English (at 9.45am and 11.15am).

Places are limited so participants need to pre-book tickets from any Heritage Malta site or museum, or online on shop.heritagemalta.org. Tickets cost €3.

Kordin III is located just outside the Corradino Lines, between the Church of St. Anthony of Padua and MCAST College in Paola.

