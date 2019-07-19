Graziella Attard Previ and Alessia Psaila Zammit have been appointed as the Opposition’s representatives on the Technical Committee for the Strengthening of Democracy.

The committee’s work includes proposals for equal representation of the sexes in Parliament.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia said the Opposition was committed to fully participate in the strengthening of democracy and equality. It took part in the public consultation on proposals for more equal representation in Parliament and would continue to contribute to the committee through its representatives in all other initiatives.

Dr Delia said the two appointees had professional, public and political experience to give a useful contribution, on behalf of the Opposition, in the required reforms.