The Opposition has demanded that the government provide explanations after the resignation of commissioner for voluntary organisations Anthony Abela Medici.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said Abela Medici's resignation appeared to be the culmination of a string of "worrying events" within his office.

Malta Today reported on Thursday that Abela Medici handed in his resignation after he was pressured to withdraw a request he made to the National Audit Office to go through the books of around 1,900 NGOs that had not filed their annual returns.

The PN said it had put forward several parliamentary questions on the situation in the Commissioner's office but received no replies.

It asked whether Abela Medici's resignation had been forced by the government, and whether any other resignations had been demanded.

The party also asked how many organisations were not in compliance with the regulations and what assistance they had been given to regularise their position, as well as whether any non-compliant organisations had nevertheless received local or EU funds.

"Our country's voluntary organisations are awaiting an answer from the Labour government because they are fed up of being loaded with new burdens simply to allow the government to put forward the appearance of solving problems its own people have created," the Opposition said.

The government has said it has put forward Jesmond Saliba to replace Abela Medici in the post.

Saliba, whose nomination is being discussed with the parliamentary committee for social affairs, is the founder of a policy, communications and strategy consultancy firm and has several involvements in the voluntary sector.