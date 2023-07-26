The Opposition has filed a no-confidence motion in Energy Minister Miriam Dalli following the spate of long and widespread power cuts.

The motion was filed in parliament by Opposition leader Bernard Grech, the shadow minister for energy Mark Anthony Sammut and whip Robert Cutajar.

Parliament is currently on its summer recess and reconvenes on October 2.

The PN said the country is currently going through a national emergency but Dalli had failed to recognise the seriousness of the situation even as thousands of people suffered long outages every day.

The PN pointed out that its call last week for the prime minister to summon parliament to urgently discuss the situation had been dismissed as a political gimmick. Yet it was a crisis which the people had continued to live through.

Once the energy minister had not been able to address the shortcomings which she had herself created, her position was no longer tenable, the PN said.

Labour: Opposition motion is puerile

In a reaction, the Labour Party described the opposition's motion as puerile.

It said the government, including Miriam Dalli, are focused on bringing about the changes the country needs and which were promised in the electoral programme and were being accelerated because of climate change.

Were it up to the PN, Malta would to even have enough power generation capacity, the PL said.