The Nationalist Party has voted in favour of the Minor Protection (Alternative Care) Bill but objected to the absence of measures to protect the unborn.

During the House’s penultimate session before the summer recess, Opposition MP Claudio Grech explained that the government had refused to accept the Opposition’s suggestion to include the unborn in the law’s definition of a “minor”.

The Opposition was voting in favour because of its firm belief in the need to offer protection to minors.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said the Opposition would continue to promote policy which protected the life of “those not yet born”.

Divisions were held to grant third readings of controversial legislation such as the State Advocate Bill, which the Opposition voted against.

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici identified three points on Dutch MP Pieter Omtzigt’s assertion that the State Advocate Bill was ‘insufficient’ in its implementation of the Venice Commission report.

Mr Omtzigt is the Council of Europe’s rapporteur monitoring the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the rule of law on the island.

Dr Bonnici’s points were that the government did not subject the decisions of the Attorney General regarding prosecutions to judicial review; that it did not assign responsibility for inquiries to the Attorney General instead of to the duty magistrate; and that the Attorney General remained the chair of the Financial Investigation and Analysis Unit.

Dr Bonnici said Attorney General Peter Grech’s term at the helm of the FIAU would be coming to an end in 2020, and he was informed that Dr Grech would not be seeking reappointment. He disagreed with the reallocation of responsibilities formerly resting with magistrates without further examination.

However, Opposition Leader Adrian Delia said that the government had missed an opportunity to send a strong message concerning its willingness to implement reforms. The law was supposed to be part of a larger reform to strengthen institutions and the Maltese justice system, which had failed to materialise.

There were those who considered the State Advocate Bill to be a step backwards, not forwards.

The State Advocate Bill was granted a third reading with 34 votes in favour, 28 against.