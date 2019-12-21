Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Saturday urged people to think about the less fortunate and share with them their time and friendship this Christmas.

In his message for Christmas, Dr Delia said many in Malta were going through a difficult time and these people should be helped with greater solidarity and generosity being shown at this time of the year.

He called for the people to unite at this time of the year and focus less on divisions and more on unity.

Listen to Dr Delia’s Christmas message in the video below.