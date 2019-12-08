Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Sunday hoped that an investigation that did not discriminate between individuals would be carried out in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Speaking during a fund collection marathon organised by the party, Dr Delia said that those investigating the murder should have the courage to investigate all and they would find behind them the support and defence of a whole country that wanted justice.

Although the country was in crisis, the current Prime Minister’s successor was already showing he was one with him and unless all steps were taken for Joseph Muscat to leave immediately, the Labour Party’s mask that nothing was going to change would fall.

Would PL leadership contender Chris Fearne investigate and remove former minister Konrad Mizzi? Or would he leave him there because he needs his vote? Was this another pact with the devil?

The country was currently in a constitutional and institutional crisis and one could not act like business as usual.

He mentioned the party’s 15 good governance proposals aimed at strengthening the countries institutions, presented on Saturday, saying these were intended to get to a real separation of powers and for the country to return to normality.

With these proposals, the Nationalist Opposition was showing enough courage to say that a new Nationalist government would not retain all powers under its wing but was willing to administer the country under scrutiny for the sake of justice.