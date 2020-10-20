Opposition leader Bernard Grech visited the frontliners at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday in a show of support.

While thanking them for their “extraordinary” work, amid personal sacrifice, Grech said he was disappointed that the frontliners had been “completely forgotten” in the budget for 2021.

Grech said he believed decisions related to the virus should be the responsibility of the Superintendent of Health and should not be taken by the Prime Minister.

The meeting was part of a series being organised by an action team Grech was leading. He was accompanied by PN health spokesman Stephen Spiteri.