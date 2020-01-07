Opposition leader Adrian Delia has filed a report with the Police Commissioner calling for Nexia BT’s Karl Cini to be investigated.

The Opposition leader said it was clear from the Egrant Inquiry Report that there could be a prima facie case of a false oath being taken.

The government and ministers, including leadership hopefuls Chris Fearne and Robert Abela, had known of the contents of the inquiry for months but did not do anything. Instead, they protected criminality and ensured that the truth remained hidden.

On Sunday, Dr Delia gave the police a two-day ultimatum to launch the investigating saying he would call upon them to do it himself unless they did.

On Tuesday, he said the Nationalist Opposition was determined to take the country out of the crisis Labour had put it in, in the best interests of the people, for justice to be done and for the Maltese and Gozitans to learn the truth.