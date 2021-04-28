The Opposition has suggested standards commissioner George Hyzler as the next parliamentary ombudsman.

Talks between the government and Opposition over who should take over the position of Ombudsman have been ongoing for several days with a number of names up for discussion.

Current Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud’s term drew to a close earlier this year.

Sources told Times of Malta that the PN had suggested Commissioner for Standards in Public Life George Hyzler for the post during a consultation meeting with the government.

It is understood the government is not keen on the idea, with other candidates being considered.

Hyzler, a well-known lawyer, had served as a parliamentary secretary under the last Nationalist Party administration.

He has recently come under fire from the government backbench with MP Glenn Bedingfield saying his office should not be held by a former MP.

It is understood that the government and Opposition are at a stalemate over who should be the next ombudsman.

The candidate for the post would need the backing of two-thirds of the house and sources said no name has been put forward yet.

The Office of the Ombudsman investigates the public’s complaints against state entities.

The ombudsman can also act as a mediator between aggrieved citizens and any public authority. Reports including final opinions and formal recommendations to redress shortcomings and loopholes are published periodically.