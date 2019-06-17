The Opposition has written to the chairman of the Parliamentary environment committee asking for an immediate discussion on the Planning Authority's new restrictions on public access to application data.

PN environment spokesman Jason Azzopardi said in a statement the planning watchdog was hiding information from the public, and that the environmental sector needed more, not less, transparency.

"There is good reason why the European Commission has begun an infringement process against Malta over transparency in Environmental Impact Assessments, over which the environment ministry has so far been silent," the PN said.

In May, the PA blocked access to applications deemed to be 'incomplete', preventing public scrutiny at an early stage of the planning process.

The applications that went dark included a proposal for the construction of a batching plant in Siġġiewi, and the highly-controversial American University Campus project at Żonqor Point, among countless others.

The Planning Authority argues that its legal obligation to publish application details and related plans only arises when the application process is finalised.

A spokesman said this procedure had been in place for a number of years, but had never been enforced.