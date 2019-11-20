The Opposition walked out of Parliament on Wednesday in protest over Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's refusal to sack chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.

The walk-out took place shortly after the end of Question Time when Dr Muscat in a brief declaration said that in view of the morning's developments (the arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech) he had wanted to update parliament but investigators had told him it was premature to divulge information at this stage.

He said that in the coming days or weeks he would either deliver a statement or dedicate a full sitting for the latest development in investigations (into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia).

PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo said this was unacceptable as the opposition had long been asking a series of questions, notably whether Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi would be sacked in view of their links to Mr Fenech.

Dr Muscat said he would reply to all questions at the appropriate time. He said the developments of the past few days showed that the institutions, which the PN repeatedly described as ineffective, worked well and did not look at faces.

"When push comes to shove, the institutions work," he said

He said he would take decisions when he needed to.

"I have been saying for two years that I will resign, don't worry, I will go, but not now as the country needs leadership and I will not abdicate my responsibilities," Dr Muscat said. He promised to give all information which he had been unable to divulge in the past two years.

Mr Arrigo again asked Dr Muscat whether he would dismiss Schembri and Mizzi.

Dr Muscat said the two had not been mentioned in investigations and if Mr Arrigo had any information, he should hand it over as he never shied away from any decision.

At this point the Opposition walked out.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia and deputy David Agius are away, having attended the congress of the European Popular Party in Zagreb.