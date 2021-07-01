The government’s plan for the EU’s post-COVID-19 recovery fund should go back to the drawing board and a more ambitious one re-drafted following wide consultation, Bernard Grech insisted in parliament on Thursday.

“We regret that we cannot accept this recovery plan as put forward by the government. After the government wasted two months by dragging its feet, we now need at least another fortnight for a broad public consultation to come up with a revised and more ambitious recovery plan that really considers the needs of Maltese society,” the PN leader said.

He was speaking during a parliamentary debate on the recovery plan approved by Cabinet earlier in the week. The debate was held upon the request of the Nationalist Opposition.

Grech stressed that the government had decided alone on such an important financial package, adding that this was “worrying”. Other countries, he said, had embarked on a wide consultation with main stakeholders to help their governments draw up a plan on how to use the funds.

Plan is ambitious - Azzopardi

The leader of the Opposition said European funds are not to be used without proper consultation.

Moreover, he said there was no consultation with Gozitan workers, students and businessmen. Not only was there no consultation with Gozitans but there was no commitment to use 10% of the recovery funds on Gozo, as is usually done with EU funds.

Grech stressed these are “obvious signs of arrogance that has now reached intolerable proportions” and that this attitude had led to Malta’s FATF greylisting.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi rebutted the arguments, saying the plan was ambitious and was drawn up following extensive consultation.

He said the government had a vision and some of the projects it wants to get done will be done utilising these funds while other EU funds will be used for other projects. The plan was ambitious, environmental, digital and will meet the country’s aspirations, he said.

He said the plan has not been presented to the European Commission yet because the government wanted to first discuss it with the social partners as it did with a presentation at the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development and in parliament.

Discussions were held with stakeholders on Malta’s 2019 and 2020 country-specific recommendations, with around 145 entities invited for consultation.

The priorities and challenges were subjected to a SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) with the support of external consultants, he said.

