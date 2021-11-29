Speaker Anġlu Farrugia has abstained from considering a request by the Opposition for an urgent debate on his behaviour in the wake of the breach by Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar of the code of ethics, and a subsequent exchange of letters with Matthew Caruana Galizia.

The motion for an urgent debate was presented by Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

The Nationalist leader said the Speaker had a constitutional role to head parliament in an impartial way and had taken an oath of office to serve the constitution and the people.

And yet he had declared that he had a role to defend the interests of the government, which meant he was not impartial.

Grech said this partiality was also evidenced in the way the Speaker had used his casting vote in various decisions of the parliamentary committee on standards in public life, rendering that exercise ineffective.

Reacting, the Speaker said that since this motion concerned his behaviour, he was abstaining and handing over to the Deputy Speaker, Claudette Buttigieg.

Intervening, Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield said there was nothing urgent in the motion and it could have been presented earlier had that been the case.

The sitting was suspended while the deputy speaker takes her decision.

Farrugia criticised

The role of the Speaker has been under the spotlight after the parliamentary standards committee decided that Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar should be severely reprimanded for breaching House ethics when she failed to declare cash following her role in brokering a property deal with 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech. Fenech, who is now awaiting trial for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

But the Speaker's "stern" reprimand had consisted solely of a letter he sent Cutajar informing her of the committee's decision.

The situation became more serious with an exchange of strongly worded letters between Matthew Caruana Galizia, the slain journalist's son, and the Speaker.

Caruana Galizia accused Farrugia of protecting Cutajar and called for his resignation.

“Most of all, your pathetic, simpering letter to Rosianne Cutajar signals to society that corruption, in this case, the corruption of the country’s highest institution, is permissible,” he wrote.

The Speaker replied through his lawyer, rejecting the call ‘in the best interests of democracy’ and telling Caruana Galizia that he did not seem to understand parliamentary procedure and law.

Former Speaker Lawrence Gonzi reacted, saying on Facebook the applications of laws designed to introduce better standards in public life had been rendered hollow.

Gonzi said it was unprecedented for a Speaker, who is the voice of both the government and opposition, to answer a citizen addressing a complaint to him by trying to silence that person through a legal letter.