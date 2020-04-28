Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar has asked for the Speaker’s ruling on what he described as an attempt by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia to “mislead” the House during Monday’s sitting.

Cutajar raised the matter as the start of Tuesday’s sitting when he pointed out that during question time, Farrugia had falsely stated that the Naxxar council had endorsed the government’s waste facilities plan for Magħtab.

The minister was replying to supplementary questions from Cutajar who had originally asked for the minutes of the consultation meetings with the councils affected by the government’s plans for Magħtab.

Farrugia had replied that during these meetings, the PN-led council of Naxxar had welcomed the government’s decision to scale down the take up of agricultural land from the original proposal of 279,000 square metres to 82,000 square metres.

Citing from a statement issued earlier on Tuesday by the Naxxar council, the Opposition Whip said Farrugia had not been loyal to the facts.

In its statement, the council denied it had expressed a position in favour. It noted that during its meeting with minister Farrugia it had only agreed to take a position on the government’s proposal once it was in possession of all documentation.

In this respect, it pointed out that by the time of writing such information had not yet been made available.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia said he would be giving a ruling in another sitting.