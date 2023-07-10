Optimism over Malta’s 'general situation' has nosedived, with fewer than half the population believing the country’s situation is good compared to almost three quarters at the beginning of the year, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey.

The Eurobarometer survey is a Europe-wide study into the public's perception of several issues. Over 500 people in Malta participated in the study throughout May and June.

The public's opinion of the country's economic situation has also seen a drastic dip, with the number of people rating it positively decreasing by a fifth since the beginning of the year.

While 75% described Malta’s economic situation as either 'very' or 'rather good' in January, the figure is now just 56%. On the other hand, those who rate it as 'very' or 'rather bad' have shot up by 19 percentage points, to reach 42%.

Likewise, the number of people who view their job situation positively has shrunk by similar levels, decreasing from 71% in early 2023 to 57% today.

Despite these drops, the Maltese still have a more positive outlook than their European counterparts, with only 44% of EU citizens rating their country’s general situation positively and 40% saying that their country’s economic situation is good.

To add insult to injury, the Maltese expect things to get worse over the next 12 months.

Only 12% believe that the country’s general situation will improve, compared to 21% of Europeans. Likewise, 29% say that Malta is going in the right direction, just under the EU average of 31%.

Cost of living, migration, environment top concerns

The survey finds that cost of living remains the country’s top concern, with 56% of respondents listing it as one of the most pressing issues, well above the EU average of 45%.

Over three-quarters of respondents said that the rising cost of living is one of the most worrying issues they face on a personal level.

Other issues frequently described as top concerns for Malta include the economic situation, the environment and climate change, and immigration.

In general, the Maltese are twice as concerned by immigration and the environment as their fellow Europeans, however, they are less likely to worry about energy supply and pensions.

The number of people listing immigration as a top concern has shot up by 20 percentage points since the beginning of the year, now reaching 35%. On the other hand, those concerned with crime dipped by the same rate, with only 6% now listing it as a concern.

Maltese losing faith in institutions

The study finds that the Maltese are quickly losing faith in several key institutions including the government, parliament, political parties, the police, the justice system, local authorities and the media.

All the above registered double-digit drops in trust since the beginning of the year.

The survey reveals that the Maltese are now amongst the least likely to trust their justice system, second only to the Bulgarians. However, they still hold above-average levels of trust in the government and in parliament.

War in Ukraine, green energy

Asked about the war in Ukraine, the Maltese broadly agreed with their European counterparts, with the majority saying that they are satisfied with the government's and the EU's response to the Russian invasion.

Likewise, the overwhelming majority agree that Ukraine should be provided with financial and humanitarian support and that people fleeing the war should be welcomed.

The survey also finds that 97% of Maltese believe that the EU should invest "massively" in renewable energy, while 94% think that reducing imports of oil and gas is beneficial for our security.