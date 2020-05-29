The oral contraceptive pill should be considered essential medication, the Nationalist Party said on Friday.

OCPs were essential not only because of their contraceptive nature but also because they were often prescribed for a multitude of other issues, such as polycystic ovaries or acne, which affect women’s wellbeing, the party said in a statement.

Spokesperson for Equal Rights Claudette Buttigieg and spokesperson for Health Stephen Spiteri said that certain OCPs should be made available on the government formulary as some could not afford to purchase them as freely as others.

"The government should also work to truly increase accessibility of OCPs, not only to ensure that these are on the market - especially during the particular circumstances we currently find ourselves in - but also to ensure that financial realities of certain women in society do not prove to be a constraint in obtaining this medication."

The two MPs added that it was "unacceptable and irresponsible" for government MPs to try score "cheap political points based on populist statements such as calling for prescription-free OCPs".

It was well-known that OCPs had side-effects that rendered some unviable for certain people, as they could have negative repercussions.

"There is no one-size-fits-all OCP, and medical professionals’ prescriptions are vital and also serve as an added incentive for regular visits to doctors and other medical examinations that can prevent many health issues that may arise otherwise."



