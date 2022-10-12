A group of members from the Oratorio San Luigi of Leno, northern Italy, recently paid a four-day visit to Gozo.

The group was hosted at the retreat house, Dar Stella Maris, in Żebbuġ. They were led by Don Davide, director of San Luigi, and Sister Florence, who planned the days’ programme of meditation and prayer, reflecting on the Word of God.

The San Luigi group also had some free time of relaxation and contemplation, visiting San Dimitri chapel in Għarb and Ta’ Pinu shrine, where they experienced the strong and moving devotion of the local people.

Speaking about their visit, the group said it was not the first time they visited Gozo. In fact, they said they intended to visit again because the Maltese were welcoming and the island calm and beautiful, the perfect place where one can find time and silence to speak with their inner self and God.

A word of praise goes to Dar Stella Maris directors, where the group spent most of the time in beautiful surroundings… “a place in our hearts,” the group says.