Passengers on an Air Malta aircraft which was hit by a passenger bridge as it was parked in London's Gatwick Airport early on Wednesday afternoon will only return to Malta on Thursday at about midnight.

The aircraft had been about to leave Gatwick when the incident happened because of a fault on the passenger bridge.

An Air Malta spokesman told Times of Malta that this had been an unfortunate incident. He explained that after detailed analysis, also involving aircraft-maker Airbus, it was decided that the damage to the aircraft's fuselage was too serious for the flight to be operated.

The passengers were therefore accommodated in a hotel.

A relief flight will leave Malta late on Thursday afternoon to pick up the passengers and return to Malta at about midnight.

The damaged aircraft will be flown to Malta without passengers for repairs in Malta.

Passenger slams airline's treatment of those on board

A passenger who was on the flight slammed the airline for the way it treated its clients.

Colin Thacker, who was on board, told Times of Malta that passengers were left on the plane for two hours and only told that the flight had been cancelled at 6pm (The flight was meant to arrive in Malta at 4pm local time).

They were given £10 vouchers for food and drink.

"At 8pm we were still at the airport with no information whatsoever. At close to 10pm we finally left the airport after ground staff, not Air Malta staff, arranged taxis to a hotel in Brighton, some 40 minutes away. We arrived there after the restaurant had closed and there was over an hour wait for room service.

"Air Malta did pay for up to £25 per head for food but we couldn’t get any," the passenger said.

"This morning, with dozens of passengers still at the hotel, nobody had heard from Air Malta still. They were not answering calls and would only communicate via Twitter which eventually crashed. Even cabin crew, who were at the hotel, had no information.

"Many passengers gave up, some were missing weddings and other family events," he said, claiming that Air Malta "clearly don’t care".

"We were due to board a P&O cruise tonight but have now altered our plans to fly to Naples and meet the ship there at the weekend," he said.

"We, like other passengers, now face a fight for refunds and compensation and we all dread it. However, what should be more concerning is how many people are saying they will never fly with Air Malta again," Mr Thacker said.