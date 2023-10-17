On the occasion of the first World Day of the Order of Malta and the feast of Blessed Gerard Mecatti, founder of the Sovereign Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, the Maltese association organised a pilgrimage to Ta’ Pinu sanctuary.

Maltese association president, Daniel de Petri Testaferrata, and hospitaller Kevin Dingli, together with members and volunteers, led more than 200 sick, elderly and persons with special needs coming from various hospitals and homes to the miraculous shrine to celebrate Mass led by Bishop Emeritus of Albania George Frendo, assisted by the principal chaplain of the order, Fr Brendan Gatt, and Canon Geoffrey G. Attard of the Gozo Volunteers.

After Mass, participants were entertained to lunch at Villa Fiorita in Marsalforn where the Knights and Maltese volunteers, together with CISOM Volunteers from Italy, assisted the sick.

The Order of Malta’s first World Day (October 14) took place in various countries. Members and volunteers gave life to the numerous initiatives that the grand priories, national associations and volunteer corps organised for the day.

The aim of this celebration is to introduce the Order of Malta to a wider public, describing its main activities and attracting new volunteers.

October 14 was not chosen at random; it is the closest day to October 13, the feast of Blessed Gerard.