The Maltese Association of the Order of Malta will be holding a national art exhibition between March 24 and April 6, 2023.

Artists living in Malta and Gozo, or who are from the Maltese islands, are being invited to participate in this national exhibition, utilising their preferred media.

The exhibition is aimed at providing a forum for established artists as well as promising new ones, allowing for an interesting juxtaposition of different styles, techniques and levels of development within one space.

By permission of Prince Augusto Ruffo di Calabria, the exhibition will be held in the hall of St John’s Cavalier, which today serves as the Embassy of the Order to Malta.

The association plans to work with schools, clubs, local councils and other organisations in Malta and Gozo to encourage group visits to promote the art and the artists, but also to provide everyone with the opportunity to enjoy the architecture of St John’s Cavalier, which showcases the military designs of the Order of Malta.

Proceeds from the exhibition will go towards the many charitable causes championed by the Order in Malta, which works to support the disabled, the incarcerated, the sick and the poor, as it does all over the world.

For more information, contact the association’s headquarters at Casa Lanfreducci, Pjazza Jean de Valette, Valletta, or e-mail info@orderofmalta-malta. org.mt.