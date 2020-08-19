A Planning Authority order for the removal of a large crucifix placed on a hill in Mellieħa has been reversed, after a photo of it being taken down prompted anger on social media.

In a post on Facebook, Mellieħa Fireworks said that its members had been constrained to remove the crucifix after being slapped with an enforcement order to that effect.

“While we cannot understand how a cross can actually bother someone we reluctantly had to comply with the request from the relevant authority,” the club said.

The crucifix was put up by fireworks enthusiasts in April. It was originally meant to be removed following Holy Week activities, but that plan was scrapped as COVID-19 restrictions forced a change of plans.

Following a complaint, the Planning Authority stepped in and ordered the club to remove the structure – prompting public ire when the club shared news of the order on Facebook.

A photo of the crucifix being taken down spread quickly across social media feeds, with many protesting that authorities were being insensitive to Catholic tradition.

Energy Minister Michael Farrugia was among those who commented beneath the post, saying he wanted the crucifix returned. Within hours, hundreds had signed an online petition calling for the crucifix to be reinstated.

Junior Minister Clayton Bartolo, who was born and raised in Mellieħa, subsequently announced that he had spoken to Prime Minister Robert Abela and that the order to remove the crucifix had been scrapped.

“I have just informed Mellieħa fireworks that this cross can be reinstalled where it was,” Bartolo said, adding “Our traditions remain an integral part of what makes us Maltese”.

Bartolo did not say whether the cross would now remain in place permanently.