Miras branded oregano should not be consumed because it contains high levels of pyrrolizidine alkaloids, the health authorities said.

Although these alkaloids are known for their wide range of pharmacological properties exploited in drug discovery programmes, they can also be toxic to humans and livestock.

The authorities said the affected batch is from lot L.189.S.H and comes in 120gram jars. Its durability date is December 31, 2021.