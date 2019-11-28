The sixth Malta International Organ Festival is taking place until December 6.

The following are the concerts that are being held between today and Monday.

Today and tomorrow from 9.30am to 4pm at St John the Baptist Rotunda, Xewkija, the first Malta International Organ and Organ and Voice Competition will take place.

Today at 7.15pm at the Cathedral, Victoria, Jan Van Mol from Belgium will perform a solo organ concert.

Tomorrow at 7.15pm at St John the Baptist Rotunda, Xewkija, there will be a concert by Daniel Zaretsky from Russia on the organ and featuring soprano Maria Lyudko from Russia and baritone Joseph Lia. There will also be the presentation of the winners and results of the organ and voice competition.

On Saturday at 7.30pm at St Anthony of Padoa church, Għajnsielem, there will be an organ inauguration concert by Franco Cefai on the organ and Jason Camilleri on trumpet.

On Sunday at 8pm at St Mary parish church, Qrendi, there will be a concert of baroque music by Elena Sartori from Italy on the organ and Sandro Gori, also from Italy, on the oboe.

On Monday at 8pm at St Augustine parish church, Valletta, Petra Veenswijk from The Netherlands will perform a solo organ concert entitled The French Legacy.

Attendance to all concerts is free and do not require a ticket, except for the Sunday concert. For tickets, call 7940 9064 or visit www.ticketline.com.mt. For the full programme, visit www.maltainternationalorganfestival.com/programme.html