An international organ and organ/voice competition was held at Xewkija Rotunda as part of the Malta International Organ Festival. Several organists and singers from different countries took part.

The organ category competition was won by Sara Musumeci of Italy and Elena Maleva of Russia, while the Organ Grand Prix in this category was won by Lukas Hasler of Austria and Elizaveta Lobanova of Switzerland.

Stefano Perrotta of Italy lifted the best interpretation of Maltese composition award.

The first award of the organ and voice and the organ and voice grand prix in this category were not awarded since no one qualified for these sections. The judges for the organ competition were Jan Van Mol of Belgium and Daniel Zaretsky of Russia, while for the voice section were Joseph Lia of Malta and Maria Lyudko of Russia.

The performances were held on the recently built pipe organ which was specifically designed for Xewkija church by the Maltese organ builder and designer Noel Gallo and Michael Farley of UK. This specific organ was made in such a way to be used also for high level performances where all kinds of organ music can be easily performed on.