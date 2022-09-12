An organ recital by organist Joe Caruana is going to be held in Żejtun’s parish church, on Saturday, September 24, at 8.30pm, on the occasion of ‘Żejt iż-Żejtun’, organised by the local council together with the parish council.

The programme includes works by J.S. Bach, Max Reger, Cesar Franck, Norman Cocker, Giuseppe Tartini and Ch.M.Widor.

The concert will be projected onto a large screen next to the main altar so that everyone can watch the organist perform.

Everyone is invited and entrance is free.