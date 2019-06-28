The friary church of St Anthony in Għajnsielem has the good fortune to possess a particularly fine pipe organ, built in 1939 by the Italian firm of Balbiani-Bossi.

The organ, one of only three examples across Malta, is being restored by Noel Gallo, a Maltese internationally-renowned organ builder and designer.

The organ is a small one-manual and pedal organ of five stops. Although it is a small organ, surprisingly enough it is very effective in its performance as a versatile accompaniment organ which was made in series to other similar instruments under the model name of Balilla. The organ is capable of creating very gentle sounds with the aid of a two-rank ‘Celeste’ stop (stop is a set of pipes that creates a specific sound), to very bright and loud sounds with a five-rank mixture stop, together with a generously toned foundation pedal stop.

All pipes, of various materials of lead, tin, and wood are enclosed in a swell box, which with the aid of moving shutters, are controlled by the organist. Such characteristics are normally found in larger instruments, so it is rare to find a small instrument with these specifications. The action – the mechanism between the keyboards and the valves which allows wind into the pipes – is operated pneumatically via a series of lead tubes from each key, sending wind through an intricate labyrinth of machines containing hundreds of valves and action parts, many of which are made of very thin leather.

Such a delicate and complex action is a tribute of the craftsman who built it. However, it needs much attention especially in the Maltese climate, where severe hot summers and dust can present difficulties.

From time to time the organ at Għajnsielem had been repaired. Lately, however, it had suffered several mechanical problems due to woodworm damage which alarmed the friars who wanted to ensure it did not deteriorate extensively.

Mr Gallo has been working on the organ for the past year to bring it to its former glory and to be used again in liturgical services and concerts.